Report: Texans sign DE Demone Harris to reserve/future contract
The Houston Texans have signed defensive end Demone Harris to a reserve/future contract.
The Packers were brutally bad in goal-to-go situations and especially on third down in the red zone.
Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry was the subject of much criticism when the Packers were on a losing streak at the middle of this season, but head coach Matt LaFleur resisted making any change. On Monday, LaFleur suggested he’ll continue to stay the course with Barry. The Packers defense got better in the final stretches [more]
We know another name in the Cardinals' GM search.
Oklahoma Sooners offensive tackle Anton Harrison was taken in the first round in Pro Football Focus' latest 2023 NFL mock draft.
On Monday, the Illinois State Senate passed the Protect Illinois Communities Act which now heads to the Illinois House of Representatives.
The numbers paint a clear picture: Joe Barry's Packers defense just wasn't good enough in 2022.
The White House on Wednesday sparred with reporters over questions surrounding classified documents found in a former private office belonging to President Biden. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the first press briefing since the discovery of the documents became public on Monday, avoided answering questions on why the administration didn’t inform the public…
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, after tests showed he was fit enough to rehab at home, the team announced.
Nebraska lands the commitment of transfer receiver Billy Kemp IV, a veteran pass catcher from Virginia.
The first injury report looks good
Does he still have BDE?
The Packers' list of 2023 free agents includes a bunch of starters, key contributors and valuable special teamers.
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson broke an impressive NFL record in the 2022 season. Carlson made 11 field goals of 50 yards or longer during the regular season, setting a new NFL record. The previous record of 10 50-yard field goals was shared by three kickers: Blair Walsh, who did it in 2012, Justin Tucker, who [more]
Former Alabama football walk-on Brandon Moore, whose acting career is taking off, will appear on 'Law & Order' on Thursday.
There was some positive news on the Jaguars’ Wednesday injury report. While quarterback Trevor Lawrence remained limited with his toe injury, kicker Riley Patterson was back on the field for a full practice. Patterson missed Tuesday’s session with an injury to his right knee, his kicking leg. But special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said Patterson [more]
Coach Pete Carroll is hoping that quarterback Geno Smith remains with the Seattle Seahawks after only signing a one-year last offseason.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban had the Crimson Tide in a different spot than many in the final poll.
After Super Bowl XLI, Miami fell out of the rotation after a driving rain made the experience less than ideal for the high rollers in attendance. At a time when it’s widely presumed that SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host the NFL’s championship game every four or five years, Monday night’s NCAA championship becomes [more]
Charles McDonald's second mock draft this cycle is dotted with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State players in the top half of the first round. Who is your team taking?
It's officially #MockDraftSZN. Bears insider Josh Schrock releases his first Bears-only mock draft as general manager Ryan Poles starts work on a critical offseason.