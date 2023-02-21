UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler dies at 20

UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler played in seven games in 2022. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler died suddenly Monday. He was 20.

According to the Clark County, Nevada, coroner’s office, the cause of Keeler’s death is pending toxicology results and a Las Vegas Police Department investigation into his death is open pending any findings from detectives and the coroner’s office.

"We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family," UNLV coach Barry Odom said in a statement Monday. "While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan's family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss."

Keeler transferred to UNLV ahead of the 2022 season and played in seven games and had eight tackles. He had a sack against Air Force on Oct. 15. The Rebels were coached by Marcus Arroyo during the 2022 season and Odom was hired in December to be the team's new head coach. UNLV was 5-7 this past season.

The Chicago native transferred from Rutgers. He spent his first season of college football with the Scarlet Knights. Keeler was a three-star recruit in the class of 2021 and was the No. 13 prospect in the state of Illinois and the No. 33 strongside defensive end in his class according to Rivals.