UNLV-Dayton men's basketball game canceled after deadly shooting on Las Vegas campus

A men's basketball game between Dayton and UNLV scheduled for Wednesday was canceled following the shooting on the Las Vegas campus that police say left three dead and a fourth critically wounded.

Names of the shooting victims were not initially released. Per UNLV campus police, callers reported an active shooter at 11:45 a.m. local time. Per UNLV police chief Adam Garcia, officers eventually located and killed the suspect in a shootout. The suspect was not immediately identified, nor was the motive for the shooting.

Per the Associated Press, students and faculty on the campus of 30,000 students barricaded themselves in classrooms and dorm rooms during the roughly 40 minutes while the shooting remained active.

Dayton announced the cancellation of Wednesday's game on social media with a note that further information will released when available. It's not clear if the game will be rescheduled.

Due to the tragic events unfolding on UNLV's campus, tonight's men's basketball contest between UNLV and the University of Dayton will not be played.

"We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers," the statement reads.

The shooting is far from the first to impact a college campus, college athletics or Las Vegas. A shooter on Michigan State's campus in February killed three students and wounded five others. That shooting prompted the shutdown of all on-campus activities, including a Michigan State-Minnesota men's basketball game.

The shooting in East Lansing elicited outrage from many, including Michigan State coach Tom Izzo who decried the ongoing gun violence in the United States. Per the Gun Violence Archive, Tuesday's was the 631st mass shooting in the U.S. in 2023.

In 2017, the Las Vegas strip was witness to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a massacre that killed 60 people and left more than 850 injured.

Wednesday's shooting not far from the location of the 2017 shooting prompted reaction from the Las Vegas sports community and LeBron James, whose Los Angeles Lakers are in town for the semifinals of the NBA's in-season tournament.

"We're the only ones who keep dealing with this same story this same conversation every single time it happens," James said of guns in America. "It just continues to happen. The ability to get a gun, the ability to do these things over and over and over.

"And there's been no change. It's literally ridiculous. It makes no sense to continue to lose innocent lives on campuses, on schools, in shopping markets, movie theaters — all types of stuff. It's ridiculous."

The Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Knights and Oakland A's — who will eventually move to Las Vegas — each released statements Wednesday addressing the shooting.