UNLV’s 2022 Record Prediction

How will the Rebels do in 2022?

Can UNLV rebound from last season?

UNLV’s 2021 season was one to leave in the past. The Rebels went 2-10 on the season and failed to reach a bowl game for the eighth consecutive season. The Rebels began the season with an 0-8 record before they snapped the losing streak against New Mexico on Nov. 6. They managed to start a two-game winning streak late in the season with wins over New Mexico and Hawaii.

Head coach Marcus Arroyo enters his third season with a 2-16 record at UNLV. In 2020, Arroyo’s first season, the Rebels finished the shortened season with an 0-6 record.

Since 2000, UNLV only had one winning season–2013. There was hope that the Rebels would be able to win games with a new coaching staff and a quarterback for the future. Despite a struggling program, there was some optimism following the 2021 season. Quarterback Cameron Friel took steps forward in his freshman season. UNLV fans hoped that Friel will be able to help the Rebels win games as a sophomore.

For the 2022 season, the Rebels will play the first three games against non-conference opponents. Conference play opens up on Sept. 24 at Utah State. Non-conference play will return for one game against Notre Dame on Oct. 22. Here are the predictions for each game in 2022:

Game 1, Aug. 27: vs. Idaho State- W, 26-24

Game 2, Sept. 10: at California- L, 29-10

Game 3, Sept. 17: vs. North Texas- W, 17-13

Game 4, Sept. 24: at Utah State- L, 28-21

Game 5, Sept. 30: vs. New Mexico- W, 34-14

Game 6, Oct. 7: at San Jose State- L, 24-23

Game 7, Oct. 15: vs. Air Force- L, 56-28

Game 8, Oct. 22: at Notre Dame- L, 48-31

Game 9, Nov. 5: at San Diego State- L, 38-13

Game 10, Nov. 11: vs. Fresno State- L, 34-33

Game 11, Nov. 19: at Hawaii- W, 26-20

Game 12, Nov. 26: vs. Nevada- L, 28-23

Final Record Prediction: 4-8 Overall Record (2-6 MW)

It will likely be another difficult season for UNLV, but there will be some bright spots. Unlike 2021, the Rebels will have a good opportunity to start the non-conference slate with a few wins. October and early November will be the most challenging part of UNLV’s schedule. That will be the part of the schedule that sinks UNLV’s season. One could argue that UNLV’s midseason slate of San Jose State, Air Force, Notre Dame, San Diego State, and Fresno State is the hardest midseason schedule of any Mountain West team.

