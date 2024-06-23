Unlucky Lukaku: A hat-trick of goals disallowed by VAR

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring what was supposed to be their side's second goal but was not given during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E soccer match between Belgium and Romania at Cologne Stadium. Marius Becker/dpa

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku holds the unwanted record of having three goals at Euro 2024 nullified upon review by the Video Assistant Referee.

The nation's record scorer had two goals disallowed in the opening 1-0 defeat against Slovakia, one for offside and the other for handball. And when he found the net in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Romania he was deemed offside by a fraction again by the VAR.

"It is unfortunate for him," Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco said, with captain Kevin de Bruyne adding: "I don't think he is frustrated."

Lukaku boasts 85 Belgium goals and will try again on Wednesday against Ukraine to register his first one at these Euros.

Belgium can not afford a slip-up in the final match in Group E where all four teams are locked on three points, a situation that is as unprecedented as Lukaku's three nullified goals.

They have been extremely wasteful in both matches which backfired against Slovakia while a clean sheet against Romania with some big saves from goalkeeper Koen Casteels helped them win.

Lukaku has missed several top chances but he did set up Youri Tieleman's opener after 73 seconds before De Bruyne wrapped up matters in the 80th.

"Romelu had a great game today. He is very unselfish, as you saw when he set up Youri, but for me he's having a great tournament," De Bruyne said.

"What's important is that we're creating chances and those situations. Yes, we could be finishing them off a bit better but the important thing is that we're making them."

Tedesco struck a similar line, saying: "I think it was possible to score three, four or five goals tonight. It's great we create these kinds of chances and we need to stay patient."

