Unlucky for Giants? Black cat halts NFL defeat to Dallas Cowboys

As bad omens go, the black cat is up there with the most iconic. And so it proved to be for the New York Giants during Monday Night Football in the NFL.

It was all going so well for the Giants, 9-3 up in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys and looking to end a run of four straight defeats, before Halloween returned all too early for the New York side.

The ominous pitch invader appeared from nowhere to make its way onto the field at MetLife Stadium and the game turned on its head.

Officials brought the game to a halt after a Giants offensive drive and after a two minute delay, the startled feline scampered down the tunnel and away to cheers from the crowd.

The home fans soon fell quiet though as momentum shifted, with the Cowboys going on to win 37-18 after the interruption of play.

It’s unknown as to who let the cat out of the bag, but it’s safe to say it wasn’t a Giants fan. They fall to a 2-7 record, while a win for the Cowboys takes them to 5-3.

