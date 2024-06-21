Unlocking screen is how Cowboys’ 2024 offense kicks the doors down

The Cowboys just don’t know what to expect from their offensive line in 2024. On one hand, they have a perennial Pro Bowler Zack Martin at right guard and second team All-Pro Tyler Smith at left guard. On the other hand, they have two completely unproven rookies, Tyler Smith and Cooper Beebe, presumably slated to start at left tackle and center, respectively. Things look even more unpredictable when looking at Terence Steele at right tackle since he’s posted rather bipolar performances over the past two years.

Since at least two-fifths of the starting lineup is guaranteed to be new in 2024, hiccups aren’t just possible, they’re expected. As such the Cowboys will be tasked with making things as easy as possible for their volatile offensive line, and that means mixing in a generous amount of screen passes.

The screen pass is a staple in nearly every playbook from college to the pros. It’s a passing play that uses misdirection and deception in a way that delivers a shallow ball quickly, with space to run and blockers to lead.

In its most basic construction, the screen pass is a play where the quarterback fakes a handoff or a downfield pass and then quickly dumps the ball off to a running back in the flat.

The play is made possible by the sales job of the entire offense. Linemen are asked to show effort in their blocks and then purposely allow defenders to slip passed them in pursuit of the passer.

As the excited pass-rushers pursue, the seemingly defeated offensive linemen get into position to block downfield. Typically, the guards will roll play side to lead block while the center slides up field to cut off backside pursuit. A halfhearted blocking attempt by the RB is followed by a move to the flat and with the hard-charging, pass-rush pursuit closing in on the QB, a lop is sent over the defenders into the waiting arms of the RB.

With multiple defenders (the pass-rushers who over pursued) now effectively out of the play, and the blockers set up in front of the screen pass recipient, a big run after the catch develops as the numbers now favor the offense.

With an EPA/play of +0.107 the Cowboys finished 2nd in the NFL in screen passes last season, yet curiously attempted them the 2nd least often. That has to change in 2024 pic.twitter.com/E7HZd9J8qh — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) June 19, 2024

Receivers and tight ends can also be the recipient of screen passes, and different blocking combinations can be used, but more often than not it’s a standard dink-and-dunk to a RB in the flat.

Screens are an effective way for offenses with suspect pass protection to survive because it punishes pass rushers for their aggressiveness and creates future hesitation in opposing defenses. Instead of charging the pocket with reckless abandon, pass-rushers are checking their six, making sure a screen isn’t developing behind them.

The threat of the screen is a great way to buy time for an otherwise struggling offensive line. It’s also something the Cowboys are quite good at ranking at the top of the leader boards in EPA/attempt in 2023. Oddly, it’s also something the Cowboys did quite infrequently ranking at the bottom of the boards in overall attempts.

The Cowboys may not love to call screen passes but the situation make dictate a sudden reversal on policy. Unless the newly contracted offensive line defies odds and hits the ground running in 2024, they’re going to struggled in areas of pass protection. A heavy dose of screen passes looks like their best way to survival.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire