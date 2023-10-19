How unlikely is it that USC will defeat Washington?

USC has to deal with — and defeat — the Utah Utes this Saturday. Then the Trojans need to handle Cal on October 28. We know this.

However, it’s hard to avoid thinking about the November games against big-hitting Washington and Oregon.

Is USC even remotely ready to face the Huskies on November 4?

We asked our Pac-12 football panel about the current odds of USC beating Washington.

Matt Zemek: “Right now, 20 percent. USC is soft, Washington is not. USC is sloppy and generally unprepared to play, while Washington is ready for big games under Kalen DeBoer. This could change in the coming weeks, especially if USC puts the hammer to Utah and finally begins to wake up, but it really seems USC doesn’t have the level of talent I thought it did in August. These guys just aren’t that good if they keep playing mediocre football each week. Caleb Williams is the only reason this is even at 20 percent. Right now, it’s a Grand Canyon-size gulf between USC and UW.”

Zachary Neel: “I would give USC less than a 10% chance of beating Washington, barring any major injuries. If Oregon’s defense can’t keep the Huskies under 35 points, then I don’t see the Trojans’ defense holding them under 45 or 50.”

Matt Wadleigh: “I’ll put these odds at 25%. Right now, Washington is rolling, but you can just never count out the Trojans with Caleb Williams, no matter how bad they looked against Notre Dame.”

