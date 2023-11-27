Unlikely saga of Kent State's greatest football team winds to 1973 MAC showdown with Miami

Marty Cooper had no clue what he was getting the world into when he paused on a Manhattan sidewalk in the spring of 1973 and made the world's first handheld cell phone call.

It was a day before ribbon cutting for the World Trade Center, soon followed by the opening of "the world's tallest building," Sears Tower, in Chicago.

In Kent, Ohio, spring football practice was on, and things were looking up.

A bustling conglomeration of stories merged into the best Kent State football team of all-time as Don James launched his third year.

Kent State golfer Herb Page lived in the roof of the clubhouse of the university golf course. Coach James loved to tee it up. A relationship began.

It so happened Page could kick a football a long way. He accepted an invitation to football practice and soon was a two-sport athlete, fascinated by his new surroundings.

"I learned a lot about football, sitting in that dressing room, from undoubetdly one of the greatest coaches of all time, Don James," Page says now.

The roster was a perfect storm of players James inherited (Jack Lambert, Nick Saban, Gary Pinkel, etc.) and guys he brought in (Larry Poole, Larry Faulk, Gerald Tinker, and so on).

Team photo of the 1972 Kent State Golden Flashes who won the Mid-American Conference championship and played in the Tangerine Bowl.

From Staten Island sandlot football to college football standout at Kent State

"We won the MAC in 1972 and grew from that," recalls Tom Buchheit. "Don brought guys in from everywhere if he felt they could help the program.

"Mike Mauger was at Wisconsin and came to Kent State. Don and Mike both were from Massillon. Don knew Mike's mom and dad and actually had baby-sat Mike.

"We had players coming from Ohio State who maybe didn't make the grade and were looking for a place to play. We had married guys staying in student apartments."

Buchheit was a backup quarterback one year and an All-MAC safety the next. Cedric Brown, from Columbus, arrived as a quarterback but switched to safety en route to a long career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buchheit's story began in New York City, where he attended a Staten Island high school that didn't have football.

"I played sandlot football and went to a community college and sent around films hoping someone would give me a chance," Buchheit said. "One thing Don James always said was, 'Any kid who wants to play that badly, I'm going to give him a chance.'"

Nick Saban, a Kent State assistant football coach from 1973-76, poses for a photo in 1975.

Nick Saban moves from the field to sideline becoming Kent State graduate assistant

Saban, one of the married students, exchanged vows with his high school sweetheart, Terry Constable, during Christmas break of 1971.

Terry worked as a bank teller and took night classes. Nick balanced studies, football, playing shortstop for Kent State's baseball team, driving a Coca-Cola truck, and working the Roadway Express loading docks.

He grew up in West Virginia coal country, playing youth football for his dad, later quarterbacking a high school state championship team.

He pumped gas at his dad's service station connected to a Dairy Queen operated by his mom.

His dream school, West Virginia, didn't recruit him. He declined an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. He considered Miami (Ohio) and Bowling Green, but Kent State was fairly near home, and also close to relatives in Canton.

Nick Saban (in the air) defends a pass for Kent State in an undated photo.

He was a senior safety at Kent State in 1972 when he broke a leg late in the season.

"Nick was an extremely thorough person ... almost annoyingly," Buchheit recalls with a laugh..

Saban hung around the team for the last few games with his broken leg. James saw potential and made an offer applying to 1973.

"I'd like you to be a graduate assistant."

Nick Saban, a Kent State assistant football coach from 1973-76, talks to a Golden Flash player in an undated photo.

Saban was a married business major with a dream of owning a car lot.

"No thank you," he replied.

James didn't take no for an answer, and Saban was back in football neck deep when the '73 Golden Flashes opened with a 10-3 win over Louisville.

Nick Saban, a Kent State assistant football coach from 1973-76, encourages the Golden Flashes from the sideline in an undated photo.

Saban now says the 1973 Golden Flashes were "much better" than their '72 MAC championship selves, and that showed in a 35-7 romp at Ohio U in Game 2.

He called his dad from Athens to chat about the big win, but no one could find him. After the bus returned to Kent, he learned his dad had collapsed while jogging and was dead at 46.

Saban wanted to move home, but was talked out of it.

1973 Kent State Golden Flashes start rolling with game vs. Don Nehlen-coached Bowling Green

The next game was a 17-9 loss at San Diego State. Then, things clicked.

Don Nehlen's Bowling Green team arrived with a 4-0 record on Oct. 13.

Tim Miller, who had been a quarterback for Nehlen at Canton South High School, attended with his younger brother Mark, a senior QB at South.

"Don came out of the locker room and talked to Tim before the game," Mark Miller recalls. "I overheard Don saying, 'We are in real trouble today. We are beat up, and Kent State is very good.'

"Kent smacked 'em pretty good."

A school-record crowd of 25,137 filled Dix Stadium to see a 21-7 win.

Then came three victories outside the MAC, highlighted by a win at Utah State, which had been 5-1.

Kent State vs. Miami, nationally-ranked 1973 showdown

"Let's Get It On" was all over AM radio. Marvin Gaye didn't record it with football in mind, but the title seemed to fit Kent State's upcoming home game against Miami (Ohio).

"I tell people to this day that we were ranked 19th in the country, and Miami was ranked 17th," Herb Page said, "and they don't believe it."

It was true.

No. 17 Miami, 8-0, had nonconference wins at Purdue and at South Carolina. No. 19 Kent State aimed for a repeat of the previous year's 21-10 win at Miami.

The fierce Miami (Ohio) defense, which was led by Brad Cousino, stops Florida fullback Vince Kendrick (20) during the first quarter in the Tangerine Bowl, Dec. 22, 1973, Gainesville, Fla.

Miami head coach Bill Mallory was in his sixth season, soon to be hired away by Colorado.

Nine of the 11 defensive players who would make first-team All-MAC were from Miami (Bill Blind, Herman Jackson, Brad Cousino, Mike Monos, Dan Rebsch) or Kent State (Larry Faulk, Walt Vrabel, Jack Lambert, Bernard Harmon).

Both teams were colorful.

Kent State linebacker Jack Lambert (right) gets set to make a tackle in a 1972 game.

"It was a huge day," then-Miami safety John McVay says now. "Kent State had a tremendous team.

"Lambert always looked like the best guy on the field to me. It felt like I needed to play 30 yards deep against Gerald Tinker.

"They had Larry Poole and Mike Mauger in the backfield and Tinker on the flank."

Kent State wide receiver Gerald Tinker runs after a catch in an undated photo.

Kent State quarterback Greg Kokal looks to throw during a 1972 game.

Greg Kokal was Kent State's quarterback, but that hadn't been the plan.

The previous year, starting QB Larry Hayes broke a leg in the opener against Akron. No. 2 QB Daryl Hall then went in and out of the lineup with a back issue.

Another QB ahead of Kokal asked out of a road trip because his girlfriend was having her appendix out.

Hall was the No. 1 QB coming out of 1972 before back surgery ended his career.

Kokal's time came early.

The gales of November came early.

Weather turns wintery ahead of Kent State-Miami game

Miami bused to Kent in a blizzard. Crews worked through wee hours to make places to sit in Dix Stadium. The blizzard backed off, but snow kept coming on game day.

Miami's best player was Brad Cousino, like Lambert a middle linebacker. They later were Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.

Steelers linebacker Jack Lambert is shown in Three Rivers Stadium locker room in Pittsburgh before an AFC playoff game against the Raiders, Jan. 4, 1976.

"Kent was the defending MAC champ. We were undefeated. It was a big deal for us," Cousino said recently from his home in Cincinnati. "Prior to that time, Kent State was never a very good team. Miami was regularly a good team.

"In 1972 and 1973, Kent State was awesome.

"I remember the morning of the game, coming out of the hotel, getting on the bus.

"There was no talking, no giggling. But there was like … a hum. The bus almost seemed to be shaking. Nobody was actually talking. It was just an energy. I've never felt anything like it before."

On a wintery day, an MAC-record crowd of 27,363 painted a once-in-a-century scene.

Action from the 1973 Kent State football game against Miami.

Miami, who defense allowed 6.9 points per game that season, loaded up against the run and held Kent State to 41 yards on 37 carries.

"When you have to rely on your passing attack on a day like this, you're in trouble," James said afterward.

Miami holds of Kent State to win MAC on way to unbeaten season

Kokal threw 30 passes, but Tinker, from Miami, Florida, dropped some big ones against Miami (Ohio).

A third-quarter awakening producing a Kent State touchdown that cut Miami lead to 17-10.

Cousino's play, though, got him named MAC Defensive Player of the Year honor, over Lambert.

"I'm pissed to this day at our center, Henry Waszczuk," Page said. "He just couldn't handle that guy, Cousino. He was in our backfield all day."

Waszckcuk made first-team All-MAC the next year.

"Henry didn't play that badly," Buchheit said. "The game was tightly contested."

Miami's 20-10 win turned on a touchdown involving Lambert. Steve Sanna was flushed from the pocket. Lambert chased down the Miami quarterback but hit him well out of bounds.

The penalty kept the Miami with the ball in a sequence ending in a touchdown.

Miami's MAC season was over. Kent State had one conference game left. But the race was decided.

Miami beat Cincinnati a the regular-season finale and, after a 16-7 win over Florida in the Tangerine Bowl, was 11-0, ranked No. 15 in the country, just behind the Texas Longhorns.

Miami of Ohio tailback Bob Hitchens (40) evades University of Florida defender John Lancer (60) to gain a first-quarter first down in the Tangerine Bowl, Dec. 22, 1973, Gainesville, Fla.

The entire 1973 Miami team was inducted into the school's athletic hall of fame on Sept. 23, 2023.

A week after losing to Miami, Kent State won 51-16 at Toledo. Poole had three touchdowns. Tinker scored on an 87-yard punt return and a 64-yard pass from Kokal.

The previous year's 27-9 win over Toledo was so much more satisfying. Kent State students stormed the field to celebrate an MAC championship.

The goal posts come down at Dix Stadium following Kent State's 27-9 win over Toledo to clinch the Mid-American Conference title, Nov. 18, 1972.

The 1973 season ended with a 28-7 home win over Central Michigan, giving the Golden Flashes a school-record ninth victory.

Kent State head football coach Don James in an undated photo.

Don James' postgame excitement seemed as thin as the Dix Stadium crowd, announced at 3,870.

"It's great to know you had the winningest team in the school's history," the coach said. "When you don't win a championship, it's great to have something to fall back on, like records."

NEXT: The series closes with Don James' last season before heading to Washington, and perspectives from key players 50 years later.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Kent State football's greatest team in game of century against Miami