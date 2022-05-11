Unlikely Rich Strike strikes again in Preakness

May 11—I've watched the video of Kentucky Derby No. 148 eight times now.

My jaw has been in the same place for all eight viewings.

On the floor.

To say Rich Strike's win is a stunning result is the understatement of the YEAR. His win has literally shocked the racing world.

What I thought would be a formful race, with a few clear favorites, went exactly as planned ... until the final 500 feet, when all hell broke loose.

Here's what I know:

The winner, Rich Strike, was overwhelmingly the best horse of the day.

Rich Strike, with a dozen horses in front of him heading down the stretch, was surprisingly agile enough to tip out between rivals and then cut back inside.

The suicide speed duel which developed in front of him made it possible for the last part of the race, and Rich Strike's amazing closing run. The early pace of 21:78 for the first quarter mile was the fastest quarter mile ever run in the Derby.

Epicenter and Zandon were, as expected, two of the best horse in the field. But not good enough to be Derby champs, seeing Rich Strike make up five lengths — five! — and sprinting for home.

Jockey Sonny Leon goes from unknown to Derby legend, making the most of his chance.

The little we saw of the gallop-out was stunning. There was no stop in him. It's clear to me Rich Strike's win was his perfect storm. Everything that needed to go his way to win did.

That's a long list.

"Everything went right for him to win. It was crazy," said his trainer, Eric Reed. "He got to the quarter pole and the waters parted and he got through. Then he just needed to get by the one horse in the middle of the stretch, and Sonny (Leon) rode him like he rode him in every race. He was patient. He knew if he was going to get any piece of it, he had to save ground."

In his previous start Rich Strike improved sharply, finishing third in his Derby prep, the Jack Ruby, a finish that put him in hailing distance of Churchill Downs. This is when trainer Reed knew he had a horse who would handle the grueling mile and quarter Derby distance.

What I don't know, about Rich Strike's chances going forward?

That's a shorter list.

Heading to Pimilico for the Preakness Stakes in 10 days, is Rich Strike a one-time wonder? I can't imagine him getting the perfect set up and trip again. Is he that one-in-a-million long-shot? Was his lucky?

I'm not sure.

But what I do know is that the Belmont Stakes on June 11th is where, if he's the real deal, will be his best chance to duplicate his Derby performance.

Can Rich Strike, it's trainer and jockey duplicate their efforts with a microscope on them?

What racing witnessed yesterday was no fluke. People, horses, and statistics sometimes lie. But make no mistake here; Rich Strike is a runner.

As long-time horse players have often said, the horse can't read the tote board. They don't know they're "80-to-1" to win.

I'd be surprised if he is race favorite on May 21. His running style does not fit tight turns at the speed favoring Pimlico race course.

But Rich Strike's Derby win is something we'll never forget, literally a horse catching lightning in a bottle.

Rich Strike winning at Pimlico would hinge on a fast, early pace, but that would be suicidal for those with a true shot at winning.

If Rich Strike's magic has done anything, it has caught our interest.

Tony Palmisano covers horse racing for The Eagle-Tribune. You can email him at tpalmisano@comcast.net.