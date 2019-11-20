Unlikely Lakers star Alex Caruso gets the LA mural treatment

Alex Caruso has been immortalized on Los Angeles' Melrose Ave. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Among the sports legends to be immortalized on walls around Los Angeles by artist Gustavo Zermeño Jr. are LeBron James, Vin Scully, Kobe Bryant and now ... Alex Caruso?

The 6-5 Los Angeles Lakers guard is the subject of Zermeño’s newest work, which features him dunking on a slew of NBA talent.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The mural is up on the side of SportieLA, an apparel store on Melrose Ave, and references this monster dunk from early November.

Caruso has also risen to prominence as the NBA’s highly meme-able “everyman” whose nicknames include “Bald Eagle” and “Bald Mamba” due to his ‘do. The 25-year-old has averaged 5.3 points, 2.3 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 20.3 minutes per game so far this season.

It’s great to see him getting the recognition he truly deserves.

More from Yahoo Sports: