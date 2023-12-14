Unlike UCF, Vols AD Danny White not willing to proclaim FSU as national champs | Commentary

Running off at the typewriter. …

Just for the record, former UCF and current Tennessee athletic director Danny White says he will not proclaim the Florida State Seminoles as the national champions should Michigan and Washington lose in the College Football Playoff and FSU beats Georgia in the Orange Bowl to finish as the only unbeaten team in the country.

“I don’t know if it’s my place to proclaim anything for them,” White said and laughed during a conversation on our radio show earlier this week. “But I certainly would do it again 100 times over if I was in the [AD] chair like I was at UCF back in 2017.”

White became a legend at UCF and a lightning rod to the rest of the college football world in 2017-18 when he famously self-declared the Knights as the national champions after they beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl to finish as the only unbeaten team in the country. It certainly added ammo to White’s case that Auburn had beaten the two teams that played for the national championship that season — Georgia and Alabama.

I believe White’s national championship declaration was one of the greatest marketing ploys in college football history. It raised national awareness of UCF’s program and helped the Knights get into the Big 12. In addition, I also don’t think it’s a stretch to believe that White’s constant prodding and poking and carping and complaining about the exclusivity and inequity of a four-team College Football “Invitational” factored into the playoff being expanded to 12 teams beginning next season.

“Obviously, I felt bad for Florida State … but I felt bad for the committee as well,” White said of the undefeated Seminoles being left out of the four-team playoff in favor of one-loss Texas and Alabama. “It’s unfortunate that, in the last year of this format, the committee was faced with the toughest decision [in the history] of the four-team playoff.

“It proves the point we were trying to make in 2017 and 2018 when those undefeated UCF teams deserved to be in the playoff,” White added. “I’m really excited about the 12-team playoff starting next season. It’s going to be awesome. Issues like these won’t come up again. You won’t ever have undefeated teams left out of the party again.” …

Short stuff: Earlier this week, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joined the growing list of our state’s pathetically pandering politicians when she announced she is launching an investigation into the College Football Playoff selection committee over the decision to leave Florida State out of the Top 4. Rather than wasting a bunch of time and money for clownish PR stunts like this, I’ve got a better idea for our state “leaders”: How about making our housing and property insurance more affordable? … Did you see Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throw that embarrassing temper tantrum last week on the sideline when he was yelling at officials for throwing a flag and nullifying a potential game-winning touchdown on a trick play against the Bills? Mahomes has since apologized, but why was he yelling at officials in the first place when his own receiver — former Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney — clearly lined up offsides? Athletes, coaches and fans constantly blaming the officials for their own shortcomings is just another example of the victim mentality running rampant in today’s world. …

The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation golf tournament was held earlier this week and raised more than $200,000 for at-risk kids in our community. If you’re scoring at home, that’s nearly $30 million OMYF has donated to more than 500 local nonprofits to impact more than two million kids. Merry Christmas to the Magic. … From Gainesville Sun columnist David Whitley: “A FIFA study released Monday showed this year’s Women’s World Cup generated 5.1 million social media posts, of which 7,085 were deemed abusive or threatening. Geez, that’s how many Billy Napier was getting after every game in November.” … A moment of silence, please. George McGinnis has just dribbled a red, white and blue basketball into That Big ABA Arena in the Sky. RIP, Big Mac. … If the reports are true that Bill Belichick and the abysmal New England Patriots (3-10) are parting ways after this season, I guess we know the answer to this age-old question: Who was more important to the New England dynasty — Belichick or Tom Brady? Obviously, it’s Brady, who left New England and immediately won a Super Bowl with the previously pathetic Tampa Bay Bucs. Belichick? Here’s all you need to know: He has only had nine losing seasons in his 29 years as an NFL head coach — eight of those came without Brady on his roster. … Bad Dad Christmas Joke of the Week: What did one Christmas tree say to the other? “Hey, buddy, you need to lighten up!” … I can’t help it, but, for some reason, I still like Draymond Green. …

Texas backup quarterback Maalik Murphy, who won two games for the Longhorns when starter Quinn Ewers was injured earlier in the season, is entering the transfer portal and won’t be with the team during the College Football Playoff. Isn’t it sort of sad in today’s me-first society that the transfer process couldn’t be put on hold for a couple of weeks for the once-in-a-lifetime experience of being on a national championship team? . … Personally, I think LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels should have said a special “thank you” to the Gator defense during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech. … How impressive was Shohei Ohtani signing a record-shattering $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers? Even LIV Golf and Texas A&M’s NIL collective were said to be envious. …

Speaking of big money, did you see where Spanish golfer Jon Rahm bolted the PGA Tour for a guaranteed deal reportedly worth $500 million from LIV? Hey, I certainly don’t blame him because I would have done the same thing, but it’s annoying and disingenuous when guys like Rahm try to act like it’s not about the money. “I play for the love of the game and for the love of golf,” he said. “But, as a husband, as a father and as a family man I have a duty to my family to give them the best opportunities and the most amount of resources possible.” Um, isn’t that just a more mealy-mouthed way of saying, “It’s about the money”? … Did you see where University of Nebraska faculty members are upset that the school is planning to spend $450 million to renovate the football stadium while the state’s university system is facing a $58 million budget shortfall that threatens to cut staff and academic programs? Coming soon: NIL collectives for professors, provosts and registrars! …

Last word: “Christmas is the season when you buy this year’s gifts with next year’s money.” — Author Unknown

Email me at mbianchi@orlandosentinel.com. Hit me up on X (formerly Twitter) @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and 969TheGame.com/listen