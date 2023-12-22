We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

No one can argue that the Apple Watch is the standard bearer in the wearable space. Everything gets compared to it, for better or worse, but not everyone wants to fork over the at least $200 needed to get one, and a lot of people just don't use Apple products. And, sure, there are Android smartwatches, but they're equally expensive. So ... what to do? Enter the Popglory. It's loaded with features and your wallet will love it, especially since it's only $24 right now.

Why is this a good deal?

This is an immensely popular device that shares a lot of features with the Apple Watch but for quite literally a fraction of the cost. Even the Apple Watch SE, the most barebones model you can buy, starts at $129. The Popglory is one fifth of that.

Why do I need this?

There are a lot of budget smartwatches on the market, but most just simply lack the quality that would make them worth the investment. That's not the case with the Popglory. It has more than 11,000 five-star reviews, with customers citing the accuracy of its vital measurements and overall functionality.

Of course, it tracks things like calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept — you know, all the smartwatch metrics you expect. You can even fine-tune its tracking depending on what activity you're doing between its seven different sports modes, including skipping and badminton. Put that in your shuttlecock and smoke it!

If you sit too long, it will remind you to stand up and move around. There are even buttons to control your music. Compared to many of the other smartwatches I've seen at this price point, the Popglory commands much better reviews, and has a much wider range of functions ... not to mention that it's available in seven cool colors.

The Popglory Smartwatch does everything more expensive watches do, but on a budget.

What reviewers say

"The Popglory watch does more than any current Fitbit watch. I had a Fitbit which took blood pressure. Now the Fitbits, for some reason, do not take blood pressure. I have had the Popglory in to my doctor and I had the same blood pressure within two points as my doctor got. That is fantastic," one user said.

Even more users have commented on its hefty runtime. "I bought this last year and I love it so much. It is pretty customizable and accurate. I love the battery life on it. Also, you charge for one hour and it stays charged for about three days!" Echoed another fan: "Great connection, superb battery life."

"I’m loving this smartwatch. It isn’t huge. Great selection of faces to choose from. App seems to work great so far. I can’t sleep with a watch on, so unsure on sleep feature. Seems to be holding battery life good," one five-star reviewer said. "Has a feature to tell you to get up and get active — who doesn’t need that?? I love it. Price is amazing. SUPER QUALITY FEEL with face, band and charger! Very pleased with purchase!"

"I really like the sleep tracker on this watch and the quality is very good. The only downside is that it's not waterproof, but for the price I can't complain. Fantastic watch for the money," another wearer said.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

