Unlike NASCAR, Supercross will test drivers and team members for coronavirus before season resumes

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series said Friday that it would be testing everyone in attendance at the final seven races of the season for the coronavirus.

The Supercross schedule resumes on May 31 in Salt Lake City. All seven races remaining will be held at Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium, and the roughly 900 people in attendance for each of the events will be tested ahead of the May 31 event.

From NBC Sports:

All will sign a health and safety commitment, complete a questionnaire and undergo COVID-19 testing in Utah, including about 800 traveling from out of state for the seven events that will be held between May 31 and June 21. The state health department will conduct the drive-through testing in Salt Lake City with a turnaround time of 48 hours. Test results will be emailed, and a negative result will be required to enter the Rice-Eccles Stadium perimeter.

If someone tests positive, they can be retested within 72 hours if they don’t have a temperature over 100.4 degrees. If the second test is negative, they’ll be admitted. Another positive test would mean a 14-day quarantine.

The remaining seven Supercross races of the season will be held in Salt Lake City, and everyone will be required to take a coronavirus test before the May 31 event and have a negative result to enter the race facility. (Photo by Charles Mitchell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Supercross’ decision to test participants ahead of its final events comes as NASCAR will not be testing anyone who will be at Darlington Raceway ahead of Sunday’s race. Instead of direct coronavirus tests, NASCAR is asking team members in attendance to fill out a questionnaire that includes questions about contact with those with the coronavirus and about any personal coronavirus-related symptoms. Team members will also have their temperatures taken when they get to the track.

The number of people expected to be at the NASCAR race is approximately equivalent to what will be at the Supercross race on May 31. NASCAR has said that it is not testing participants because testing is scarce and that it didn’t want to take away from a publicly available supply. A director from Supercross’ parent company told reporters Friday that the tests used for those going to the series’ races wouldn’t be coming from Utah’s standard supply.

If someone who shows up to Sunday’s NASCAR race has an elevated fever, he or she will be subject to additional screening. When asked by Yahoo Sports earlier in the week if the sanctioning body had secured any tests at all to have on-site if someone develops coronavirus-related symptoms that require an infield care center visit, a NASCAR spokesperson said “individuals developing a fever or symptoms during the event day will be required to undergo an evaluation by a medical doctor at a designated screening location, and the doctor will assess the individual and determine appropriate action.”

NASCAR has not announced any plans to test team members at any point in the near future. And Supercross’ testing plans only include a one-time test rather than tests ahead of every event. A test is not required ahead of the other six events and a person would only need to be retested if he or she leaves the state. Utah ranks No. 30 among states in confirmed positive cases per capita, ahead of both South Carolina, where Darlington Raceway is held and North Carolina, where most NASCAR teams are based.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

