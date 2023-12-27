Unlike FSU football, no Georgia players have opted out of the Orange Bowl

Florida State and Georgia narrowly missed the College Football Playoff, but the fallouts following the news couldn't be more different.

Twenty-six FSU players entered the NCAA transfer portal and seven players have declared for the NFL Draft, opting out of the Orange Bowl against Georgia on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

One player exited the transfer portal, defensive lineman Joshua Farmer.

The Seminoles will have a very different look on Saturday in Miami. Georgia won't.

Keeping top-ranked offense, defense in-tact

Nov 11, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) tackles Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

While 15 players have entered the transfer portal, Georgia has brought in four players and none of its players that have declared for the NFL Draft have said they are opting out of the game. Georgia defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. did transfer to FSU but is not eligible until next season.

"Right now we've got our guys that are healthy playing," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "Guys that are completely healthy and cleared to play, they've all said they're going to play. They've been practicing, doing everything. We do have guys dinged up and injured that have been trying to fight their way back. We'll see if they can go or not in the game."

The Bulldogs will be playing with all their starters including All-American center Sedrick Van Pran and safety Malaki Starks. Tight end Brock Bowers, who is also an All-American, is dealing with an injury and, likely, he won't play in the Orange Bowl.

"It's more important that he's 100 percent healthy," Smart said. "You know, the guy probably played earlier than he should have. He came out there and competed his butt off and did everything he can for Georgia, but he's not 100 percent. So that makes that a little hard to do."

No opt-outs keep the eighth-best offense in the country intact, averaging 482.9 yards per game and has scored 60 touchdowns this year.

On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia brings forward the 10th-best defense in the country allowing an average of 295.2 yards per game and 4.83 yards per play. Linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. and defensive back Tykee Smith lead Georgia's defensive effort with 68 tackles a piece.

The Bulldogs' secondary has flexed as well this season with 12 interceptions and 44 pass breakups. Smith has an impressive four interceptions and Starks' has seven pass breakups.

FSU's total defense ranks 14th in the country and its total offense comes in at 43rd after low-scoring performances against Florida and Louisville.

The Seminoles are keeping the bulk of their defense intact for the Orange Bowl, despite defensive end Jared Verse opting out for the NFL Draft, something they'll need to lean on to balance out the offensive absences.

"We've taken the approach, it's not about them, it's about us," Smart said. "We're trying to play to our standard. We're always trying to play to our standard."

Substantial edge in passing game

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a touchdown pass to Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas (5) during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

FSU will be going to true freshman quarterback Brock Glenn for the second straight game following Tate Rodemaker's sudden entrance into the transfer portal on Christmas Day.

Georgia quarterback junior Carson Beck has been one of the most accurate passers in the country this season with a .724 completion percentage, which ranks sixth nationally. He's thrown for 3,738 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Three Bulldog receivers own over 400 yards receiving, led off by Bowers with 714 yards on 10 receptions and six touchdowns. He's averaging 71.40 yards per game and has had over 100 yards receiving three times this season against UAB (121 yards), Auburn (157 yards) and Kentucky (132 yards).

On the flip side, while Glenn has seen action in only three games this season, he's thrown the ball 25 times and completed just 10 passes. Glenn has thrown for 90 yards and no touchdowns.

FSU will also be without its top three receivers Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson and tight end Jaheim Bell as all three have declared for the NFL Draft and have opted out of the Orange Bowl. The trio scored 15 of FSU's 25 receiving touchdowns this season and made up 1,778 of the Seminoles 3,372 receiving yards.

Tight end Kyle Morlock is now the receiving leader with 255 yards on 13 catches and no touchdowns.

"It’s about the players that are here and the work that they put in," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "I’m grateful for every player that we have. Life is full of choices and these guys, like I said the last month has been really challenging, you know coming off the championship game, a lot of emotion, guys having to make tough and challenging decisions, but the guys that are here I know we're excited about it and looking forward to the week of preparation and the competition that’s ahead."

Dominant duo on the ground

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs the ball during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

On the ground, Georgia running back Daijun Edwards has 818 yards rushing on 158 attempts and 11 touchdowns. Closely following is running back Kendall Milton with 686 yards rushing on 112 attempts and 12 touchdowns. Altogether, the Bulldogs have scored 62 times off their rushing effort this season.

The Seminoles have struggled to get things going all season on the ground and are going to be limited again. Running back Trey Benson, who leads FSU with 946 yards rushing on 156 attempts and 14 touchdowns, has declared for the NFL Draft and opted out of the game.

Its No. 3 running back, Rodney Hill, transferred to Florida A&M and its No. 4 rusher, Travis, is obviously not playing. The Seminoles keep their No. 2 running back Lawrance Toafili intact, who owns 469 yards rushing on 69 attempts and four touchdowns.

Toafili had a huge game against Louisville in the ACC Championship, rushing for 118 yards and a touchdown.

HOW TO WATCH ORANGE BOWL

Who: No. 5 FSU (13-0) vs. No. 6 Georgia (12-1)

When/where: 4 p.m., Saturday, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Georgia playing with 0 opt outs in Orange Bowl matchup against FSU football