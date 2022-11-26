Unlike competitors, Giants won’t discuss Odell Beckham Jr. publicly

The New York Giants are still in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes but are not openly discussing the possibility of a reunion with their former All-Pro wide receiver.

“I keep that in house right now. That’s kind of where we’re at with it,” head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Friday. “I’m going to talk to (general manager) Joe (Schoen) here. Joe is out on the road at some schools. So, Joe and I will reconvene later today.”

The rumors of a reunion have been circulating for the last several weeks but the Giants have been publicly silent about it, even after reports of a meeting with Beckham surfaced.

They are reportedly one of a half-dozen teams Beckham is considering signing with. He has apparently recovered from the knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl in February as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Beckham would naturally have to pass a physical for any two who wishes to sign him.

The Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have all been linked to Beckham, as well as the Giants.

