Unleashing Micah Parsons among 5 keys for Cowboys’ defense vs Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys used eight of their 11 picks in the NFL draft to revamp a defense that was 31st against the run and gave up the most points in franchise history (473) in 2020. The Cowboys are expected to be much improved on that side of the ball. However, their first test in 2021 will be huge.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneer’s offense finished third in points per game last season (30.8). Tampa Bay has weapons galore on offense. Mike Evans, Chris Goodwin, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, and OJ Howard give Brady one of the best collection of targets in the passing game throughout the NFL. At running back, they’re loaded as well with Robert Jones II, Leonard Fournette, and Giovani Bernard.

The task will be a daunting one, and here are five keys for the Cowboy’s defense to have success against the Buccaneer’s offense.

Stop the run

Giving up a pathetic 158.8 a game rushing last season teams were able to dictate the pace on the Cowboys. In the draft, they added defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa, who will start in place of the injured Neville Gallimore, and Quinton Bohanna who is a space-eater at nose guard, to give them more of a presence on the interior. Also, bringing in Brent Urban, who was the third-best interior defender in terms of run defense grade last season according to Pro Football Focus, makes them that much stronger stopping the run. America's Team will have a long night defensively if the Buccaneers offensive line can win at the line of scrimmage and get to the second level. The Cowboys linebackers must be able to roam and make plays against the run and force the Buccaneers into long passing downs. If the Cowboys allow big chunks in the running game that will force more men in the box and leave the secondary to get picked apart by Brady.

Take the shackles off of Micah Parsons

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Story continues

A reservation that some seem to have when the Cowboys drafted Parsons was that they would only use him as an off-the-ball linebacker. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been much smarter than that though. He's moved Parsons around the front seven, letting him rush the passer from the edge and the interior in addition to his linebacker responsibilities. Having Parsons as an extra piece in the pass rush will create some one-on-one opportunities not just for Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory from the edge but also the interior of the Cowboy's defense. With his sideline to sideline speed to defend the run and diversity as a pass rusher, Parsons could be a tone-setter on the Cowboy's defense that other players can feed off of. The Cowboys monitored Parsons snaps closely during the preseason as expected. However, with the task of defending Brady and the Buccaneer's high-powered attack, he needs to be the swiss army knife he was brought to Dallas to be by playing every down.

Get pressure on Brady from the interior

(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Although Brady is considered by most to be the greatest quarterback of all time he's just like any other player at his position in one aspect. If you can get pressure on him from the interior you can frustrate him and force him outside of the pocket. Waiting for Brady on the edge will be Lawrence, Gregory, and Parsons which is quite the threesome coming after any quarterback. The aforementioned Urban, Odighizuwa, and Bohanna along with Carlos Watkins have the tough task of getting this done. If successful, this will keep Brady from finding a rhythm and produce very short drives for the Buccaneers. That keeps the Cowboys defense fresh for the fourth quarter and gives their offensive teammates more opportunities to wear down the Buccaneers defense.

Win on third down

When facing a quarterback with the experience and savvy of Brady it's critical to get him off the field as often as possible. The Cowboys have to find a way to get some three-and-outs and let Prescott and the offense play keep away. The last thing the Cowboys can let happen defensively is consistent conversions on third down. Tampa is too lethal offensively no matter who they're facing, and the more time they have on the field will expose a Cowboys defense that's playing its first real game together after adding many new parts. They'll need to find a rhythm early and often, and the best way to do that is getting off the field on third down.

Create turnovers

No matter how good any offense is they can't be effective if they're turning the ball over. The Cowboys have a better pass rush this season than they did in 2020. Also, they have ballhawks in the secondary with Trevon Diggs, Damontae Kazee, Malik Hooker, and Donovan Wilson. Defensive line pressure will be key in this assignment. For instance, if Gregory can get to Brady from his backside and they can get a tipped pass or two from another defensive lineman that can create opportunities for strip-sacks and interceptions. Turnovers will set up Prescott and the offense with shorter drives which will be crucial against such a formidable Buccaneers defense. This may be asking a lot for a Cowboys defense that's making its debut as a unit. However, if they're to upset the Buccaneers, many if not all of these things will need to happen with some kind of regularity.

1

1