Unleash the thrill of NASCAR Racing in NASCAR Arcade Rush, launching on consoles & PC later this year

MINNEAPOLIS — Put the pedal to the metal in NASCAR Arcade Rush, launching later this year on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. This new arcade-style racing game revs up the heart-pumping, high-speed competition and action of one of the world‘s top motorsports with wildly reimagined spins on NASCAR‘s most legendary tracks.

Experience the high-octane thrill of NASCAR racing in a completely new way with intense arcade races on iconic NASCAR tracks, totally re-engineered with jaw-dropping twists, hair-raising turns, gravity-defying jumps, nitro boosts and other surprises. Customize your car and driver as you compete to take the top position across a variety of game modes, including the Career NASCAR Cup Series plus online and local multiplayer.

Key Features

• Iconic Tracks, Wild Twists: Experience iconic NASCAR tracks like Talladega Superspeedway, Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and more in all-new ways that will thrill your imagination and deliver a new level of playability within the vaunted NASCAR video game franchise.

• Race Your Way: Choose from a full array of vehicles spanning 75 years of stock car racing history and horsepower. Customize your car and driver to suit your style with new paint schemes, rims, spoilers, visual effects, suits, helmets and more, with thousands of combinations to discover.

• Robust Racing Modes: NASCAR Arcade Rush features expansive single-player modes including the Career NASCAR Cup Series, Quick Race and Time Attack. Take on your friends in thrilling head-to-head local multiplayer, or race rivals around the world in 12-player online multiplayer.

NASCAR Arcade Rush is available to preorder now for $49.99 at major retailers.

Fans can also look forward to the NASCAR Project-X Bundle for NASCAR Arcade Rush for $59.99. This digital exclusive will include not only the full base game, but is also loaded with extra NASCAR Project-X playable content featuring:

• A hovercraft car model developed as part of Project-X

• Project-X paint scheme, rims, wheels, and spoiler

• Project-X themed drivers suit and helmet

• Project-X team sponsorship option

• Project-X vehicle FX package

• A set of four additional in-game emojis to showcase your style

NASCAR Arcade Rush is published by GameMill Entertainment.