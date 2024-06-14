Unleash The Beast football camp returns to Wyandotte

Jun. 14—Wyandotte will host its second annual Unleash The Beast youth football camp Saturday.

Sessions begin at 9 a.m., with first-through-fifth graders taking part in drills and other football-related activities until noon.

From 1-3 p.m. there will be a more "intense" session for sixth-through-12th grade students.

Camp director Jen McCloud noted that the intensity of the camp for the older athletes is the reason for shortening it by one hour.

Athletes will get to meet five former NFL players as well. Four of the men are returning from last year's camp — Roosevelt Collins, Byron Williams, Liffort Hobley and Xavier Warren.

Collins played for the Miami Dolphins as did Hobley, who was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Collins spent time at the linebacker position in the pros while Hobley was a defensive back. Warren was a defensive lineman for the Steelers. Williams played three seasons as a wide receiver for the New York Giants.

New to the camp, Cody Norris is joining in 2024.

"Where we live, you typically have to travel for something like this and spend a lot more out of pocket," McCloud said.

It isn't too late to enter a child who wants to come work with former pros on the turf field at Wyandotte High School. The fee of $40 includes a T-shirt and a certificate for a free lunch at Raising Cane's.

McCloud noted there were enough sponsors and donations for the event this summer that they're using that to "give back into the community," offering a $1,000 scholarship to any junior or senior student attending camp.

Students can win the scholarship through a drawing. If the student has interest in attending college they must email bearsyouth918@gmail.com. They will have a questionnaire emailed back and will have to fill that out. Once it is filled out, it must be sent back to the email previously mentioned. It is to ensure that a student who intends to continue school after high school will get the scholarship. Only the students who fill out a questionnaire will get an entry for the scholarship.

Last year was the first for Wyandotte's turf field, which was donated by Wyandotte Nation.

"That's been such a huge help, especially for us volunteers of the youth program as far as mowing, painting and making the field look nice," McCloud said.

For more information, and to register, go to https://forms.gle/z3xChqq8nQbAFZWe8 for the younger kids, and https://forms.gle/3sBpRHuimQXrQL2PA for the older kids.