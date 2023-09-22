Unknown offenders steal $100,000 worth of lawn equipment from Soldier Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

An unidentified number of offenders stole about $100,000 worth of lawn equipment from Soldier Field, including gators and lawnmowers, according to a Soldier Field representative.

The equipment was stolen from a gated parking structure at the field. The robbers broke through the fence to obtain the equipment sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. The police were contacted immediately Thursday morning.

No one is in custody at this time. Three detectives are investigating, according to the Chicago Police Department.

This week, the Bears are in Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Next week, on Oct. 1, the Bears will return to Soldier Field to compete against the Broncos.

It has been a tumultuous week for the Bears.

Headlining the trouble, defensive coordinator Alan Williams abruptly resigned from his position. He released a statement following his departure, citing health challenges and family matters as reasons for his leave. Williams was in the middle of his second season with the Bears.

Earlier that same Wednesday, Justin Fields was candid with reporters during a press conference, revealing the specific struggles he's been having in games. He cited coaches cramming information into his head as the reason for his "robotic" play he characterized as unlike himself.

Later, that same day, Fields gathered reporters to his locker to correct the comments he made, after seeing outlets take them out of context. Some media and social media accounts interpreted Fields' comments as direct blaming on the coaches. He pleaded to place any blame for the team's struggles on him.

The injury report grew. Braxton Jones, the team's starting left tackle, was placed on injured reserve, marking him ineligible for four weeks. He joins Kyler Gordon and Teven Jenkins on the list.

