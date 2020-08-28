UniWatch: Cowboys’ 2020 white, blue and Color Rush uniform schedule

Like The Office’s Michael Scott, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t superstitious, but it seems they’re a little stitious. After an incredibly frustrating season in which the franchise broke the mold by wearing their their traditional white uniforms only six times, they’re returning to their roots.

ESPN.com’s Todd Archer is reporting that the Cowboys will play only two games in alternate outfits.

Many have asked so here we go: Cowboys will wear navy jersey in opener vs. Rams and Color Rush uniform on Thanksgiving. The rest of the games they will be in their normal white jerseys. A year ago, they wore navy jerseys eight times. Blue-jersey jinx be damned. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 28, 2020





The garb didn’t matter in 2019, as the team went .500 in every iteration of jersey they trotted out, but the belief that the navy fits brings bad luck along with it is a long held belief dating back to 1968, and was covered here at the Cowboys Wire nearly a year ago today. As it turns out, how a team plays has more to do with their record than what they wear, but for the purists, the return to the norm will be a comforting sight.

The schedule is as follows:

