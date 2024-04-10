University of Wisconsin-Green Bay holding press conference to discuss the future of the women’s basketball program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball program is coming off one of its most successful seasons in recent memory.

Led by juniors Natalie McNeal and Maddy Schreiber, the Phoenix went 27-7 finishing 2nd in the Horizon League regular season standings.

A strong conference tournament run with wins over Youngstown State, Purdue Fort Wayne, and Cleveland State, saw the Phoenix become the 2024 Horizon League Champions and punch their ticket to the big dance.

As they waited to see their names get called on this year’s Selection Sunday, a date with Tennessee would be set for the first round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament. After battling and keeping it close in the first quarter, the game against the Vols would not go as planned and a 92-63 loss would be the end of a rather successful season.

Now the Phoenix will look to the future as the team says a press conference has been scheduled to air on the team’s YouTube channel at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Women’s Basketball Coach Kevin Borseth, Athletic Director Josh Moon, and UWGB Chancellor Michael Alexander will all be speaking at the press conference with eyes on the future of the Phoenix.

