University of Wisconsin announces 2024 Athletic Hall of Fame class

The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced its Athletic Hall of Fame’s class of 2024 on Wednesday, with 12 new members set to be added at the induction ceremony on September 6.

There are nine athletes from the contemporary era (after 1974) being welcomed into the hall of fame:

Two former Badgers football defensive players Tarek Saleh (1993-1996) and Donnel Thompson (1996-1999) will be inducted. Saleh is the program’s all-time leader in sacks (33) while Thompson won back-to-back Rose Bowls in 1999 and 2000.

Next, Adam Burish was a member of the men’s hockey team from 2002-2006, most notably serving as the captain of Wisconsin’s 2006 NCAA Championship team.

Two-time gold medalist and former Badgers women’s hockey player (2004-2007) Meaghan (Mikkelson) Reid will be inducted, while former goaltender Alex Rigsby Cavallini (2010-2014) also got the call.

Mark Laporte (Soccer, 1979-1982), Gina Panighetti (Swimming, 1996-2000), Marja Neubauer (Tennis, 1990-1994) and James Dunkleberger (Track & Field, 1994-1997) rounded out the nine athletes from the contemporary era.

Men’s hockey player John Jagger (1967-1971) was the lone heritage era athlete to be chosen while former women’s volleyball head coach Pete Waite and the legendary Herb Kohl will also be inducted.

