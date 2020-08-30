University of Washington pass rusher Joe Tryon enters NFL draft

Washington pass rusher Joe Tryon is the latest college football player to say he won’t play this season and will enter the 2021 NFL draft.

Tryon, who has been mentioned as a possible first-round pick, has signed with an agent and will no longer play college football regardless of what happens with Washington’s football season. The current plan for Washington and other Pac-12 teams is to play in the spring.

Before the season was canceled, Tryon was involved in a movement of Pac-12 players demanding a COVID-19 safety protocol and other changes in college football.

Tryon had six sacks in his last four games and was coming on as one of college football’s most impressive pass rushers. Now his priority will be getting ready to impress NFL teams at the 2021 Scouting Combine.

