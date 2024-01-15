University of Washington hires Arizona’s Jedd Fisch

The University of Washington has its head football coach: Jedd Fisch.

Fisch comes to the Huskies from the University of Arizona, which was in the Pac-12 with Washington.

However, next college football season neither will be in the same conference.

Fisch was 16-21 in three seasons as head coach of the Wildcats. However, that doesn’t tell the story.

In his first two seasons, he was 6-18.

The Arizona program saw a huge turnaround in 2023 winning 10 of 13 games.

it was Arizona’s first 10-win season since 2014.

Fisch replaces Kalen DeBoer, who took the Alabama job after Nick Saban retired.

Arizona is headed to the Big 12 as college sports realigns. Washington will be on its way to the Big 10.

