University of Washington helps Nate Robinson in search for kidney donor

SEATTLE - The University of Washington is helping former Husky, NBA player and Seattle native Nate Robinson find a kidney donor.

Robinson, a first-round pick in the 2005 NBA Draft and three-time Slam Dunk champion, first announced he had been battling renal kidney failure two years ago.

Nate Robinson of Washington grimaces after picking up his fourth foul during 66-63 victory over Stanford in the Pacific Life Pac-10 Tournament men's basketball semifinals at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Friday, March 11, 2005. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Last April, the 39-year-old shared he was still searching for a kidney and that he didn’t have long to live.

On Monday, the University of Washington’s Men’s Basketball shared a post on X encouraging the public to register as a potential donor for Robinson.

Husky legend @nate_robinson needs a kidney from a donor with blood type A+ or O. Help us spread the word with this link to register ⬇️



🔗https://t.co/qqHEB6UM2q#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/QUxIsisToE — Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) May 6, 2024

The post, which shows a photo of Robinson sitting in a crowd wearing a UW hat and throwing the dubs signs, says Robinson needs a kidney from a donor with an A+ or O blood type.

To sign up as a potential donor, just visit UW Medicine’s website.

