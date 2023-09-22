University vs. Toledo St. John's boys soccer: Preppers show grit to pull back 2-2 draw

Sep. 21—University faced a moment of accountability Sept. 21 as it welcomed Toledo St. John's.

In unison, the Preppers acknowledged their opening 40 would get them nowhere fast.

The powerhouse side from Hunting Valley does have a knack for locating itself when it counts, though, and given how poorly it began, salvaging a positive result here proved that to be true.

Egan Haas and Alex Vincenti struck 56 seconds apart as the Preppers pulled themselves back from the brink for a 2-2 draw with the Titans.

"I think we did a much better job getting involved in the play and getting numbers around the ball, especially in instances where there's 50-50 balls," US coach John Ptacek said of the second-40 display. "We challenged for the first ball and would win the second or third."

The Preppers simply didn't look like themselves in the opening 40, as they fell behind 2-0 through goals by St. John's' Tiernan Loisel and Quinn Wiklendt, minus an evident sense of urgency and having difficulty finding the right ball to crack the Titans' defensive shape.

The display after halftime, however, was much improved, leading to a lifeline and then an equalizer.

Haas provided the lifeline to make it a 2-1 match in the 50th minute with a tapper around the edge of the six for his fourth goal of 2023 after Pierson Cerar did well to keep in an endline touch.

Less than a minute later, Anuj Kerachan embarked on a run into the box and elicited contact for a penalty kick.

Vincenti stepped to the spot and took care of the rest, drawing US even at 2-2 in the 51st.

The Preppers pushed hard to grab the result in full, from that opening double salvo through to Braeden Piero's flick in the waning moments tipped out well by Titans goalkeeper Benjamin Zetocha and Eric Maduriera's workrate run and touch that nearly got him a look on target right at the full-time whistle.

The tenacity displayed was no surprise to Ptacek, as he's seen it time and again from his side.

"This team has shown all year that we have character and perseverance," Ptacek said. "I'm super proud of the way the boys responded. I think the converse side of that is that we've gotten ourselves into a position where we had to show the resiliency and character.

"But I'm confident that if we get into a position where we are down, this team will not give up. These boys will work as hard as they can to get back into the game. And they have."