University vs. Shaker Heights hockey: Preppers rout Red Raiders to secure 17th frozen four berth

Mar. 1—KENT — There wasn't a boxing ring in the vicinity of the Kent State Ice Arena on March 1 as University embarked on another Kent District final appearance.

Given the display US turned in, though, Shaker Heights must have felt as if it stepped between the ropes against Jack Dempsey, Joe Louis, Muhammad Ali, George Foreman and Mike Tyson.

Concurrently.

As had been the case on 34 prior occasions this winter, twice on their own accord, the Red Raiders found out the inevitable truth:

University punches like a heavyweight — and now, another shot at the title awaits for the powerhouse from Hunting Valley.

US popped in five goals in the second period, three in 60 seconds early including a pair 41 seconds apart by Sam Wade, and what's usually a fierce neighborhood rivalry was rendered a rout, 8-1.

US senior forward & reigning NH player of the year Sam Wade discusses an 8-1 Kent District final win over Shaker Heights

The Preppers improved to 35-3 and are on their way to the frozen four for the 17th time in program history. Never in the 13 prior occasions they've done so coming out of Kent has it been THIS decisive.

Your 2024 Kent , US

"I think it's because we've been preparing for this moment in a state tournament since Game 1," US coach Andy Gerow said. "It's something we said early: We want to approach every game like it was the state championship, regardless if we're at (Bowling Green) over Thanksgiving, Jamestown, New York for a tournament or the district final.

"So preparing that way night in and night out, you get this result — guys ready for the moment."

US emerged from a dominant opening period with a 2-0 cushion.

At 2:35 on a power play after Sam Robinson drew a hook for the Preppers, Wade fired in a snapper. It went wide, but the carom went straight to Anthony Messina for a banger at the right bar for his 16th goal of the winter.

US 1-0

Anthony Messina at 2:35 on PP

Then at 5:46, Luke Palmer dialed up a dart of a wrister from long distance to go up, 2-0.

US 2-0

Luke Palmer with a dart at 5:46

By the 6:57 mark, US had already generated 10 shots on goal, and the tone was set.

The heavyweight had even more haymakers in its arsenal in the second.

First it was Palmer with a chip ahead for Wade, who took care of a wrister at 2:34. Then it was Wade again at 3:15. Then it was Patrick Corcoran at 3:34 to make it 5-0.

Shaker called timeout, but the damage had already been inflicted.

"The culture, that just continued," Messina said. "We kept working hard. We get in the gym, every week in the morning. We lift. We go to lift. We lift twice a week after school. We get practices. We get sharp Mondays. We come out at the beginning of the week, and we're working hard right away. So it's just that constant hard work."

... & Part 2 is Finn Bryan on

Finn Bryan contributed a tally, his second of the season, at 12:34, and Messina lit the lamp at 12:47 to make it a 7-0 game after two.

All-time in district play since the tournament was moved to Kent in 2003, counting the pandemic-altered year when it was at Brooklyn and called an "East" District, US is 77-8, outscoring its foes, 560-87. And its largest punch in a district final hadn't come at Kent until this round.

Now, the heavyweights are ready for Columbus and a run next week at an elusive third state crown.

"When we show up for this game, we treat it like it's the state championship," Messina said. "That's how we have to treat every single game. Going into the playoffs, we have to treat every single game the same way, no matter who our opponent is. So that's what we did. We came in today, and we got the job done."

THE SCORE

University 8, Shaker Heights 1