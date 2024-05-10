University vs. NDCL baseball: Preppers survive elements, Lions for 3-2 win

May 9—University earned a comeback win over Walsh Jesuit on May 8 in the first of four games in four days to close the regular season. Next up was NDCL, which made the trip to Hunting Valley on May 9.

Both teams plated runs early on. But after the fourth inning, the rainfall became steady and washed those chances away. The Preppers were ahead and the fielding held up for a 3-2 victory.

University improved to 17-4, while NDCL fell to 9-9.

The Preppers jumped ahead in the bottom of the second inning with a double by Aaron Moss to center for a run. After that, Riley Penn went to work on the mound.

Penn struck out eight while allowing three hits. Penn started the game strong, then had to alter his approach late in the contest.

"The beginning of the game I was just dotting fastballs low and away and they weren't really able to go backside with it," Penn said. "But later in the game they started to catch on and were going backside with it, so I started to mix in more off-speed pitches and that was what allowed me to force them to change their approach."

NDCL responded with a single from Cerek Szczyglowski to center that tied the game. The Preppers' response was quick. In the bottom of the third, Bryce Fielding reached on a single to right and Deacon Nelson drew a walk and both advanced on a wild pitch.

Tucker Greer battled through his at-bat and then hit a single to left that scored both.

The Lions switched pitchers every inning. None of them threw more than 25 pitches or allowed more than two hits.

It was a new hurdle for the Preppers' hitters and coaching staff. Coach Rob McNerney said it made it difficult to know what signs to give his players.

"It felt like it was a bullpen day and preparing for the playoffs to keep things sharp," McNerney said. "I'm a little jealous of their arms to be honest, they have a lot of talent that can throw strikes. It made me need to be a little more locked in with the pitch to plate timing along with a good catcher. It prevented us from getting into a rhythm both at the plate and on the base paths. The hitters couldn't really communicate either and we need to be prepared for that."

NDCL trimmed the lead to one run in the top of the fourth as Nick Dietrich scored on a passed ball.

Runs were at a premium after that, as both sides had runners thrown out at third late in the contest.

McNerney and Penn each said it showed the team's strength in fielding and pitching in a game in which runs might be hard to come by.

"I beg for these kind of games," McNerney said. "It's nerve-wracking for us as a staff to have to get that 21st out, but this is where you become battle-tested and learn to play through tough spots and times. This is very likely scenarios we're going to see in the postseason. The sooner a team sees things like this, the better for the postseason."

Penn added: "This game shouldn't have been a one-run game but we weren't really in it fully. Yesterday was big and we were able to really ride that momentum into this one early. We can't just walk in and expect a win, we have to earn every one of them."

The Lions have had an up-and-down season but part of that has been to coach Marc Thibeault's design. He wanted to challenge the team to play up to the higher level of play.

NDCL returned several key pieces from its 2023 regional runner-up team, and he knows the challenge has once again got the team ready for the postseason. The way the Lions battled against the Preppers in the rain solidified his confidence in the team.

"When we finished the season last year, I tried to construct a schedule that would be a lot of talented teams," Theabult said. "There's good, there's average but our schedule was a lot of games against D-I teams that have had success. I thought that would be good for us and something we would be ready for. A lot of our games have been close, regardless of result. Playing with a team like this before the postseason, to play them well and give them a few extra free 90s, hopefully that helps boost their confidence."

NDCL now turns to the postseason with a first-round home game against Struthers. University travels to Case Western Reserve for a neutral-site contest against an equally as hot Benedictine team on May 10.

THE SCORE

University 3, NDCL 2