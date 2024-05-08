University vs. Chagrin Falls boys lacrosse: Preppers slow down pace in 9-5 victory over Tigers
Apr. 19—University entered its April 19 contest with Chagrin Falls averaging just over 16 goals per game. The Tigers' defense slowed down the Preppers and had it as a one-goal game at the half.But the Preppers scored four of the five goals in the third quarter to create a cushion that was never relinquished.University took the [...]
Subscribe to continue reading this article.
Already subscribed? To login in, click here.