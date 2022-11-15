University of Virginia holds press conference to address killing of 3 football players

The University of Virginia held a press conference Tuesday, after three of the Cavaliers football players were shot to death Sunday night.

Football coach Tony Elliott said, “My heart is hurting right now. “I’m waiting for someone to pinch me and wake me up,

“I’ve had my moments where I’ve broken down. I’ve had those moments in front of the team. I think that’s important. It’s honorable we grieve these young men.”

Elliott said the team is trying to find ways to celebrate the lives of linebacker D’Sean Perry, wide receiver Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler.

Elliott sat alongside athletics director Carla Williams.

Each made a statement and then took questions from the media.

The pair were unable to answer some questions because of the ongoing police investigation into the former walk-on who allegedly killed the players and wounded 2 others.

A fourth player, Mike Hollins, underwent a second surgical procedure Tuesday and is said to be doing well. The fifth victim’s identity has not been revealed.

The school is scheduled to play Coastal Carolina on Saturday. Coach Elliott and AD Williams said a decision will be made shortly on whether to go ahead with the game.

Elliott said his 9-year-old son sees the players on the team as his friends, and it’s been very difficult seeing him try to process this. 

The coach focused on supporting him and sees the parallels between him and what the parents of the team members are going through.

“Every time I see him hurt, I think about the 125 guys that I’ve got, and that’s how their moms see them,” said Elliott, who was emotional at times during the press conference.

