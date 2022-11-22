University of Virginia cancels final game of 2022 football season after campus shooting

The University of Virginia football team canceled its final game of the 2022 season against Virginia Tech in the aftermath of the campus shooting that took place Nov. 13, killing three members of the football team and injuring another. A fifth student was also wounded in the shooting.

The game was set for Saturday in Blacksburg, Virginia and comes after Virginia's Nov. 19 home finale against Coastal Carolina was also canceled.

"The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration," the ACC said in a statement. "The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team."

Virginia ends its season with a 3-7 record, having lost its last three games under first-year head coach Tony Elliott.

Juniors D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were part of a group that returned to campus after a class trip on Sunday to Washington, D.C., when authorities say the suspect, 22-year-old Christopher Jones Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., shot the players.

Mourners placed flowers outside Scott Stadium in memory of three Virginia football players who were killed Sunday.

Junior running back Mike Hollins was also injured in the attack and was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Student Marlee Morgan, the fifth victim in the shooting, was discharged from the hospital two days after the incident.

Jones faces three counts of second-degree murder and two counts of malicious wounding.

