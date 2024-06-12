University of Tulsa hires Justin Moore from Texas A&M as next athletic director

The University of Tulsa has hired Justin Moore as it's next director of athletics.

ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel broke the news on Tuesday night. Moore previously served as the executive deputy athletic director at Texas A&M.

The University of Tulsa Names Justin Moore New Athletic Director - Tulsa

Moore became an Aggies alumnus in 2004 before starting his career as a Texas A&M special athletics assistant in 2006.

Source: Tulsa is hiring former Texas A&M executive deputy AD Justin Moore as the school’s new athletic director. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 12, 2024

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: University of Tulsa hires Justin Moore from Texas A&M as next athletic director