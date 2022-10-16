University of Tennessee grovels for funds to replace goalposts

The University of Tennessee defeated Alabama on Saturday, 52-29.

The goalposts were torn down as Volunteer fans went wild at Neyland Stadium.

It seems a small price to pay for the school’s first victory over the Crimson Tide after 15 losses.

Not … so … fast.

A day later, the school launched a fund seeking help to pay for the goalposts.

Honestly.

After the Vols’ historic win against Alabama, philanthropic annual gifts made to the My All Campaign will go towards the purchase of new goalposts. Make a gift, honor history Not sure how you want to celebrate the Vols victory? Check out these ways to show your Big Orange love.

Give $16

Seasons since Vols beat Alabama

Give $52.49

Final score of the breathtaking game

Give $25

Give $100

Give $250

Give $500

Give $1,019.15

Capacity of the sold out Neyland Stadium

SUPPORT THIS PROJECT

New Goalposts Fund

Help replace the goalposts in Neyland Stadium after the Vols beat Alabama.

$28,722RAISED

19%FUNDED

596DONORS

15 days REMAINING

The school operated at a six-figure surplus in 2021, per Knoxnews.com.

Tennessee’s athletics department operated at a six-figure surplus during the 2021 fiscal year, weathering the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic because of a $23 million league-wide supplemental bailout from the SEC. The 2021 fiscal year ended June 30. Universities were required to submit their annual fiscal reports to the NCAA this week, and Knox News obtained the report via public records request. The 2021 fiscal year featured an operating surplus of $757,598. That’s better than the $488,857 deficit for the 2020 fiscal year and similar to the $789,730 surplus for the pre-pandemic 2019 fiscal year. UT paid $5.4 million, or 4% of total operating expenses, in severance to coaches and administrators, including former athletics director Phillip Fulmer and assistants on former football coach Jeremy Pruitt’s staff.

𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 | Tennessee incurs fine for violation of @SEC access to competition area policy 🔗 https://t.co/ERLyZO6DIw pic.twitter.com/PcadjqAuXW — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 16, 2022

Have to wonder what is next on the agenda as the school was fined $100,000 on Sunday by the SEC for the fans storming the field and celebrating.

The fine was levied as a second offense under the SEC’s access to competition area policy. Tennessee’s first offense was when fans stormed the court in a 2006 basketball game against Florida. Financial penalties are imposed for violations in all sports sponsored by the SEC. They range from $50,000 for a first offense to fines of up to $100,000 for a second offense and up to $250,000 for a third and subsequent offenses.

Great video from @jimdunaway of the field storming. So great. First field storming at Neyland since Florida 1998. pic.twitter.com/JImq9Uf7ZE — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire