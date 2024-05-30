University of Tampa women's lacrosse wins first-ever national championship

TAMPA, Fla. - The University of Tampa women's lacrosse team are national champions for the first time in program history after winning it all over the weekend.

The Spartans toppled the No. 1 overall-seeded Adelphi 13-8 in Winter Park on Friday for the Division II title.

It marks the first-ever national title for UT women's lacrosse and caps off a 19-3 season on a sparkling 11-game win streak.

According to the team's website, Sophi Wrisk took home Most Outstanding Player for the game, scoring five goals. She had 22 goals over the team's last six games.

Alex Walling put up six saves.

"To all of the Tampa Women's Lacrosse fans, the program thanks you for all the support that has been given throughout this historic season! Stand As One," the team wrote on their website.