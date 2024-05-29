University of Tampa clinches first-ever women’s lacrosse national championship

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the first time in program history, the University of Tampa women’s lacrosse team was crowned national champions after defeating Adelphi 13-8 Friday.

On top of capturing the school’s first NCAA women’s lacrosse title, the Spartans also finished the season with an overall 19-3 record — a program best and had an 11-game win streak.

“The Spartans start the season by breaking history, and end the season by rewriting it,” Tampa’s website read.

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA – MAY 25: The Tampa Spartans celebrate their victory against the Adelphi Panthers during the Division II Womens Lacrosse Championship held at Showalter Field on May 25, 2024 in Winter Park, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA – MAY 25: Cece Colombo #6 of the Tampa Spartans receives the trophy after defeating the Adelphi Panthers during the Division II Womens Lacrosse Championship held at Showalter Field on May 25, 2024 in Winter Park, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA – MAY 25: Head Coach Kelly Gallagher of the Tampa Spartans celebrates their victory over the Adelphi Panthers during the Division II Womens Lacrosse Championship held at Showalter Field on May 25, 2024 in Winter Park, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA – MAY 25: Gracie Colombo #33 of the Tampa Spartans celebrates their victory against the Adelphi Panthers during the Division II Womens Lacrosse Championship held at Showalter Field on May 25, 2024 in Winter Park, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA – MAY 25: Sophi Wrisk #40 of the Tampa Spartans celebrates after defeating the Adelphi Panthers during the Division II Womens Lacrosse Championship held at Showalter Field on May 25, 2024 in Winter Park, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA – MAY 25: Jesse Kask #32 of the Tampa Spartans celebrates their victory against the Adelphi Panthers during the Division II Womens Lacrosse Championship held at Showalter Field on May 25, 2024 in Winter Park, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA – MAY 25: The Tampa Spartans celebrate their victory against the Adelphi Panthers during the Division II Womens Lacrosse Championship held at Showalter Field on May 25, 2024 in Winter Park, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

According to UT, junior Sophi Wrisk scored 22 goals over the last six games, including seven while at the championships. She was also named “Most Outstanding Player.”

Additionally, graduate student Alex Walling had six saves during the history-making game, while senior Sarah Hinkle recorded a hat trick in Friday’s match.

“To all of the Tampa Women’s Lacrosse fans, the program thanks you for all the support that has been given throughout this historic season! Stand As One,” the school’s website said.

