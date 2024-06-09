University of Tampa baseball team makes history with 9th National Championship win

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of Tampa is making history after the baseball team won its ninth National Championship on Saturday.

With an 8-3 win over North Carolina’s Angelo State University, the team claimed the 2024 NCAA Division II National Championship title.

University of Tampa clinches first-ever women’s lacrosse national championship

The Spartans played at the USA National Training Complex, capping off their season with a 52-8 record.

Before the fourth inning, the No. 2 Spartans were down 0-2, before gaining momentum in the sixth inning, scoring six runs.

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA – JUNE 08: The Tampa Spartans celebrate with the trophy after a win against the Angelo State Rams in the 2024 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship at the USA Baseball National Training Complex on June 08, 2024 in Cary, North Carolina. The Spartans won 8-3. (Photo by Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA – JUNE 08: Head coach Joe Urso of the Tampa Spartans celebrates with his team after a win against the Angelo State Rams during the 2024 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship at the USA Baseball National Training Complex on June 08, 2024 in Cary, North Carolina. The Spartans won 8-3. (Photo by Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Tampa’s E.J. Cumbo had his 400th career hit, becoming only one of three players in NCAA history to reach this milestone. He joins the elite group of Wichita State’s Phil Stephenson (1979-1982) and Clemson’s Khalil Green (1999-2002).

This ninth national win ties the Spartans with Florida Southern for the most championships in this division. This win also marks six national titles since 2000, which the university says is more than any other school at the NCAA level.

