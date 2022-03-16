University of the Southwest golf teams involved in fatal, head-on crash in West Texas

Both the men’s and women’s golf teams from the University of the Southwest were involved in a fatal bus crash Tuesday night.

“The University of the Southwest can confirm that there has been a fatal bus accident involving the USW men’s and women’s golf teams,” the school said in a statement. “The university is currently attempting to notify family member of those involved in the accident.”

A 17-passenger van carrying the golf teams collided with a pickup truck, head-on, in western Texas, killing people in both vehicles. Tyler James, in his first season as the coach of both teams, was among those killed. The official number of those deceased has not been confirmed at this time.

The University of the Southwest is a private Christian university located in Hobbs, New Mexico. Teams were competing at the TankLogix Collegiate at Ranchland Hills Golf Club in Midland, Texas.

“It’s a very tragic scene,” said Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco. “It’s very, very tragic.”

This story will be updated.

