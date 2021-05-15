University of South Dakota's Carly Haring, Kamberlyn Lamer capture Summit League track and field titles

May 15—VERMILLION — Mitchell High School graduate Carly Haring and former Dakota Wesleyan University athlete Kamberlyn Lamer were among four South Dakota women to capture championships on Friday at the 2021 Summit League outdoor track and field championships.

Haring captured her first Summit League title in the high jump with a mark of 5-10. The mark was less than an inch off her personal best.

Lamer won the Summit League heptathlon title with a personal best score of 5,488 points. She broke USD's school record and the Lillibridge Track Complex facility record with the score. She had personal bests in winning all three individual events on day two — long jump (19-8), javelin (145-6) and 800 meters (2:21.12). Lamer's score currently ranks her 17th in NCAA Division I with the top-24 marks in the nation at the conclusion of the weekend qualifying for the national meet in Eugene, Oregon.