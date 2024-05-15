University of Scranton Baseball’s Final Preparations Before Heading to Virginia for NCAA Tournament

University of Scranton Baseball’s Final Preparations Before Heading to Virginia for NCAA Tournament

The Scranton Royals baseball team is heading to Christopher Newport’s campus tomorrow for the 2024 NCAA Tournament regionals, beginning Friday afternoon against North Carolina Wesleyan University. The Royals capped off their first 30-win season in program history by beating Elizabethtown on Sunday, 9-2, and winning the Landmark Conference championship. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 1:30 pm.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.