University reaches pinnacle in Division II boys volleyball

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Micah Nakasato went for the ball in the fourth set.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

University Lab's Kawehi Kaneakua, left, set the ball in the second set.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

University players reacted after defeating Le Jardin at the HHSAA Boys Volleyball Championship on Saturday.

More than five decades after it became an official state-tournament sport in the islands, the Junior Rainbows of University finally have a koa trophy in boys volleyball.

In an epic performance, junior Koa Laboy had 40 kills in 98 attempts, while senior Micah Nakasato had 26 kills in 63 swings as University edged Le Jardin 25-22, 25-27, 27-25, 25-27, 15-12 in the Division II final of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Volleyball State Championships on Saturday night at Blaisdell Arena.

"It feels amazing," said Laboy, a 6-foot-4, two-sport standout. "I'm so sore. My legs are killing me."

Laboy missed six weeks of the ILH season with a high-ankle sprain. Coach Jonah Reyes had the team go through a light practice before Friday's semifinal round, but Laboy wanted full intensity.

"I just wanted to get back into things coming off the ankle injury, get as many reps at possible," Laboy said. "We've got a great group of guys. We came out and competed every night. We got it done."

Laboy never sat through five sets.

"I was a little wobbly, but I tried my best not to show it," Laboy said. "I'm definitely going to rest tonight. Probably fall asleep the second I get home."

Nakasato clung to the koa trophy after the match.

"We train every single day to fill in positions and to always step up. In practices, we work hard," he said. "I just told myself, I have to push for my team. It's my last year, so I swung for them."

Laboy will miss his teammate.

"Micah's probably the best leader I know. He's the best volleyball player I know. I've always played with him," Laboy said.

ULS athletic director Walt Quitan's joy was at another level. The 1988 alumnus has seen a lot of close finishes.

"It's unbelievable. I'm so happy. Tears of joy. We've had a lot of silvers. Lost in my junior year to Punahou (in the final)," he said.

Despite injuries to key players like Laboy and Trey Ambrozich before and during the season, Reyes and his program went unbeaten in ILH and state-tourney play. The Jr. 'Bows closed the season 14-0 after sweeping Ka'u (25-16, 25-19, 25-15) and fifth-seeded Molokai (25-21, 25-17, 25-14) to reach the title match.

"I'm looking forward to getting Trey back next year," Laboy added.

Reyes and his staff have a system rooted from the intermediate level up to varsity.

"It's nice playing in this air conditioning. Clean floor," Reyes said. "We talked about conditioning back last year. With Trey, we fell short. We were without Koa this season (for six weeks). We've played man down, Micah having to carry the team. Ethan (Blas) having to carry the team. We're just grateful that we have such great kids. They're so humble, no matter how many sets they get, they're here for the team. Always getting better at passing. Always getting better at serving."

Kawehi Kaneakua dished 68 assists, while Laboy and Kenna Quitan each had 21 digs.

Unseeded Le Jardin (9-7), coached by longtime guru Lee Lamb, was swept by ULS in their first ILH regular-season matchup. When they met again on April 3, University escaped with a five-set win. This week, the Bulldogs overcame Island (25-21, 16-25, 18-25, 26-24, 15-11) and second-seeded Konawaena (22-25, 29-27, 21-25, 25-18, 15-9) to reach the state final.

LJA was also chasing a first state crown in boys volleyball. It was Lamb's first year coaching the boys since 2017. His girls program has been a powerhouse for years.

"I love the progress from beginning to end. They're all heart. They stay steady, pay attention to detail," Lamb said of his boys. "They worked really hard, maintained that and improved that."

Elijah-Shore Flores, a 6-3 senior, was superb with 31 kills in 72 swings. La'akea Kamahele added 19 kills in 64 attempts. Middle Jackson Swirsky had nine kills and two blocks, while Brennan Nakayama dished 61 assists.

ULS spotted Le Jardin three quick points in the early going via hitting errors. The Bulldogs led 5-4 and had momentum for a larger portion of the opening set. Sometimes, it looked easy with high-flying attackers Flores and Kamahele.

Down 22-21, the Jr. 'Bows closed strong. Laboy ripped a right-side kill off a double block, and after a hitting error by Kamahele, ULS led 23-22. Laboy followed with an ace and Nakasato's right-side kill capped the first game.

The second set was similar. LJA saw its 22-21 lead disappear as Laboy stepped up with back-to-back kills, including one on an overpass after a serve by Kaneakua.

However, Flores came through with a kill to tie it at 23, and a hitting error by Laboy gave the Bulldogs a 24-23 edge. LJA had game point twice before Swirsky roofed Blas to even the match at 1-all.

Set three turned into a battle of attrition as the big guns, Laboy, Flores and Kamahele, began to show signs of fatigue. Laboy had 36 swings in the first two sets, while Flores (21) and Kamahele (25) were still loading up.

Down 20-17, LJA rallied to take a 21-20 lead behind kills from Kamahele, Flores and middle Kala Fraser, and a hitting error by Nakasato.

A rotation violation on LJA was costly, but it regained the lead on a roof by Vincent Thomas. After a kill by Flores, the Bulldogs had a 24-22 lead.

Two hitting errors and a service error dismantled LJA's edge. With the set tied at 25, LJA's Jake Heidsieck and Swirsky misfired on swings as ULS took a 2-1 lead in the match.

The Bulldogs led 23-21 in the fourth set and almost let it slip away again. Laboy had two kills and Nakasato added one as the Jr. 'Bows tied it at 25.

Flores gave his team the lead with a kill — his 25th — and a hitting error by Nakasato ended the set, pushing the match to a fifth game.

Nakasato carried the torch in set five with four kills as ULS took a 9-7 lead. Laboy, who had 84 swings going into the final set, then had back-to-back kills as the Jr. 'Bows opened their biggest lead, 11-8.

Consecutive hitting errors by ULS allowed LJA to get within 11-10, but Laboy clutched up with another kill — his 40th — and Blas' roll shot dropped in the center of the Bulldogs' defense for a 13-10 lead.

Flores did what he could with another kill, but a high, wide set led to a hitting error by him.

Nakasato then soared for the uncontested final kill.