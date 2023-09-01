University, Oviedo put explosive offenses on display | High school football primer

End-to-end offensive fireworks could be on the cards Friday night when rejuvenated University (1-0) travels to reigning District 2-3M champion Oviedo (1-0).

University will seek a sweep of Oviedo's two high school teams after hanging 35 points on Hagerty in a Week 1 win. The host Lions, meanwhile, torched Lake Brantley for 60 while gaining 601 yards (302 passing, 299 rushing).

Oviedo won 10 games last season, highlighted by a first-round overtime playoff win over Wharton. Injuries scrapped any plans of a postseason return for University as it sputtered to a 3-7 record, with an 0-3 mark against its Volusia County rivals in District 9-4S.

Malachi Walters (1) threw four touchdowns in University's 35-14 victory over Hagerty last week.

"We never lost belief in each other," Titans first-year coach Justin Roberts, formerly the team's offensive coordinator, said. "We knew some of the hands we were dealt last year. Fortunately, the things we have stressed have come to fruition."

3 things to keep an eye on

Beechie Morris (20) ran eight times for 39 yards and caught a touchdown for University its opening win over Hagerty.

Titans spreading the ball around

Roberts stated that University would roll with a "hot hand" approach in the running game. Against Hagerty, Anthony May tallied a team-high 10 carries for 52 yards, Beechie Morris had eight for 39 yards and Ryan Joseph ran six times for 7 yards and a touchdown.

Additionally, junior quarterback Malachi Walters has been willing to use all of his targets. Six Titans recorded at least one reception last week, and both Jermane Hayes and Isaiah Baker surpassed 100 receiving yards. The junior quarterback posted an efficient line of 12 of 17 for 310 yards and four touchdowns.

"I think we've done a good job of taking what the defense gives us and distributing the ball," Roberts said. "It's been reinforcing some of the stuff we're talking to the kids about — the ball goes where the defense dictates."

2. Oviedo's offensive line

Oviedo boasts one of Central Florida's premier offensive lines, allowing for the Lions to hurt opponents however they so choose.

Florida State commit Tye Hylton draws the majority of attention at left tackle with his size (6-5, 272), power and athleticism. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Hylton is the No. 68 tackle prospect in the country for the 2024 graduating class.

Junior guard Nathan Tveit (6-3, 290) picked up four FBS offers in January: East Carolina, Liberty, Marshall and South Florida. Bryson Ford (6-6, 315) bookends the line protecting senior quarterback Jackson LaTour.

LaTour (6-3, 180), who holds a preferred walk-on offer at Florida, carved Lake Brantley to the tune of 302 passing yards, 38 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Kevin Watson added 19 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

"We definitely have our hands full. They are pretty dang sporty on that side of the ball," Roberts said.

3. Extra emphasis on special teams

Owen Baylor picked up a first down on a fake punt, leading to Ryan Joseph's touchdown run on University's opening drive.

Special teams execution has also played a major role in University's ability to establish early momentum and play with the lead.

Barrett Schulz blocked an Auburndale punt with the score tied 7-7 early in the preseason matchup, directly resulting in a go-ahead touchdown. The Titans tacked on a pick-six shortly thereafter and produced the night's final 33 points without reply.

In practice, Roberts said, Schulz has developed a knack for getting his hands on punts.

"It's been a thorn in our side, but we realized he's pretty savvy at it," Roberts said of the 6-foot-4, 175-pound sophomore receiver.

Last week, Roberts called for a fake punt after the Titans' opening drive stalled just shy of midfield. Owen Baylor rolled out for what appeared to be a rugby-style kick, and instead cruised to convert a fourth-and-9. Joseph made the gamble pay off by punching in a 1-yard TD on third down.

"We're going to practice (special teams), have confidence in executing and live with the results," Roberts said.

Staff picks

Chris Boyle (@ChrisBoyleDBNJ): Oviedo 37, University 28. Record: 11-1.

Chris Vinel (@ChrisAVinel): Oviedo 34, University 28. Record: 8-4.

Ryan Pritt (@RPritt): xxx. Record: 9-3.

Other games

Warner Christian (0-0) at Trinity Christian (0-1), 7

This is both the rekindling of a rivalry, and a rebirth for Warner Christian's football program. The Eagles last took the field in 2019, struggling to field the required numbers to fill out a varsity roster. Artie Rose took over coaching duties in the summer from Vince Siravo, and he will rely upon twin brothers Ashton and Breydon Flores. Trinity opened with a 40-0 loss to American Collegiate, allowing 13 yards per play to the Rough Riders' offense and committing three turnovers.

Picks — Boyle: Trinity Christian 12-8, Vinel: Trinity Christian 16-6, Pritt: Trinity Christian 22-0.

Deltona (0-1) at Spruce Creek (1-0), 7

Deltona coach Matt Martin praised his team's week-to-week improvements after a 49-14 defeat to Merritt Island. Jaiden Ware caught a touchdown and secured an interception, Tyler Crane rushed for another TD and Ricknomar Campos had three tackles for loss. Spruce Creek will seek efficiency in the red zone after squandering several chances to pull away from Seabreeze, settling instead for a 14-6 win. Senior quarterback Luke Smith accounted for 274 yards, launching a 60-yard touchdown to Cameron Oxendine. Derry Norris, a rising defensive line prospect, added a short rushing touchdown, as well.

Picks — Boyle: Spruce Creek 40-7, Vinel: Spruce Creek 31-7, Pritt: Spruce Creek 28-13.

West Broward at Mainland (1-0), 7

Khamani Robinson ran for his first Mainland touchdown in last week's 43-31 win at DeLand.

Mainland's bid for a return to the Class 3S state championship game started with a bang as new quarterback Dennis Murray Jr. ran for four touchdowns in a 43-31 win at DeLand. Khamani Robinson and Rodney Hill added rushing touchdowns, and LJ McCray wrecked shop in the trenches to slow down the Bulldogs' single-wing attack. West Broward opened with a 20-7 loss to Cypress Bay, though Jonathan Morillo completed passes to seven receivers for 173 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Picks — Boyle: Mainland 38-13, Vinel: Mainland 42-7, Pritt: Mainland 49-20.

DeLand (0-1) at Centennial (0-1), 7

Despite the loss to Mainland, DeLand got yet another standout performance from senior Javon Ross. He contributed 65 rushing yards, 97 receiving yards, three solo tackles, an interception and two touchdowns, including a 94-yard kickoff return. MJ Smokes recorded two sacks, but the Bulldogs' defense allowed 264 yards on the ground (7.1 per carry). Centennial, meanwhile, has allowed 88 points in its first two outings, factoring in a 41-0 preseason loss to Pahokee. The Eagles made the playoffs in Region 3-4S last year, bumping DeLand down to the No. 7 seed in the process despite a 40-22 head-to-head loss at Spec Martin Stadium last September.

Picks — Boyle: DeLand 46-21, Vinel: DeLand 44-21, Pritt: DeLand 41-20.

Seabreeze (0-1) at Bartram Trail (1-0), 7

Seabreeze's offense failed to dent the scoreboard in its 2023 debut; Dylan Hayes provided the only points with a 77-yard fumble return just before halftime. The Sandcrabs could find similar trouble Friday night facing a Bartram Trail defense that registered eight TFLs and three sacks in last week's win over Ponte Vedra. The Bears also possess one of the state's best backfield duos in UCF commit Riley Trujillo and Navy commit Laython Biddle. They combined to run for 190 yards and a touchdown; Trujillo added 104 yards and another score on 6-of-11 passing.

Picks — Boyle: Bartram Trail 38-0, Vinel: Bartram Trail 42-7, Pritt: Bartram Trail 35-6.

Matanzas (1-0) at Tocoi Creek (1-0), 7

Matanzas continues its three-game road trip to open the campaign with a quick jaunt up I-95 near the World Golf Village. Micah McGuire found the end zone twice in his Pirates debut, a 30-8 victory at South Lake, and Daniel DeFalco added a team-high 48 receiving yards with a TD catch from Jackson Lundahl. Tocoi Creek rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to edge Beachside 38-35. Ryan Killmer went 17 of 30 for 213 yards and four TDs with one pick, and Vincent Galella rumbled for 116 yards and a pair of scores.

Picks — Boyle: Tocoi Creek 30-28, Vinel: Tocoi Creek 24-20, Pritt: Matanzas 28-24.

Zephyrhills Christian at New Smyrna Beach (1-0), 7

Armoni Spurlock accounted for 139 all-purpose yards, two touchdowns and an interception in New Smyrna Beach's win at East River.

Elijah Rooney shined in his first game as New Smyrna's quarterback, throwing two touchdowns and rushing for two more in a 42-7 rout of East River. Armoni Spurlock continued his ascendancy as one of Volusia-Flagler's best juniors, gaining 139 all-purpose yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The Barracudas will look for retribution after a 20-16 loss at Zephyrhills Christian this time a year ago. Parker Stirnkorb threw for 301 yards and four TDs, and the Warriors' defense had three sacks and two interceptions in a 40-7 win over Tradition Prep.

Picks — Boyle: NSB 27-19, Vinel: NSB 28-21, Pritt: NSB 20-16.

Palatka (1-0) at Atlantic (0-1), 7

Atlantic wore down in the fourth quarter as Tavares turned a 21-9 deficit into a 22-21 win. Kwasie Kwaku shined for the Sharks with 166 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries, but Preston Kuznof exited with a knee injury that will sideline him for at least a couple of weeks. Palatka is riding high after a 45-6 trouncing of Umatilla, anchored by Tommy Offord's six-touchdown showing (197 rushing yards, 99 passing). The Panthers were resurgent in '22, winning seven games and making the playoffs after a 1-8 record the year before.

Picks — Boyle: Palatka 36-20, Vinel: Palatka 31-21, Pritt: Palatka 41-15.

Taylor (1-0) at St. Francis Catholic, 7

Taylor emphatically snapped a nine-game losing streak by breezing past Trinity Prep, 44-6. The Wildcats ran 37 offensive plays, averaged 13.3 yards per rushing attempt and scored six times. Nikko Dozier led the way with 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns on seven carries. Taylor could quickly put together a winning streak, considering St. Francis Catholic has lost 29 of its past 30 games dating back to the start of the 2020 season. The Wolves hung in against Franklin County last week, falling 34-20.

Picks — Boyle: Taylor 20-12, Vinel: Taylor 24-20, Pritt: Taylor 32-16.

Father Lopez (0-1) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-1), 7

Matt Nasser found a few bright spots in Father Lopez's 46-12 loss at Seffner Christian. Lech Sweeney and Nate Sejour caught touchdown passes for the Green Wave, who should find the sledding a bit easier in the weeks ahead. Cedar Creek Christian hopes to rebound after a 53-0 defeat to Branford. The Saints posted an even 4-4 record last year.

Picks — Boyle: Father Lopez 27-23, Vinel: Father Lopez 30-18, Pritt: Father Lopez 24-18.

Cornerstone Charter (0-1) at Halifax (0-0), 7

Halifax's trip to Aucilla Christian resulted in a no contest as the game was called off in the third quarter due to inclement weather. Cornerstone came up just short in a 21-19 battle with Faith Christian in a showdown of Orlando private schools. Tanielu Cox punched in a pair of short-yardage touchdowns, and Carson Wood added 64 yards and a score. AJ Borell paced the Ducks' defense with two TFLs and two sacks.

Picks — Boyle: Cornerstone 40-20, Vinel: Cornerstone 24-18, Pritt: Cornerstone 30-14.

Pine Ridge (1-0) at St. Cloud (0-1), 7:30

Pine Ridge celebrated its first win in 23 months last week, and a first overall for coach Eric Poyner, by beating Winter Springs 19-7. Chris Boddie carried 16 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns, while Alex Johnson and Ethan White connected for 75 yards and a touchdown pass. Defensively, Will Bocker had two of the Panthers' eight TFLs and both Tre Nephew and Kaden Boddie made 10 tackles. Logan King lit up the Pine Ridge secondary for four TD passes in last year's 47-7 win. St. Cloud offensive tackle Connor Howes (6-foot-6, 300 pounds) had a productive summer, landing verbal ofers from UCF, Florida Atlantic and Charlotte.

Picks — Boyle: St. Cloud 45-16, Vinel: St. Cloud 35-12, Pritt: St. Cloud 28-26.

