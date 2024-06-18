University of Minnesota could add cocktails, bottle service into the mix at stadiums

Fans at several University of Minnesota sporting events could sip some cocktails this fall — and eventually have bottle service in suites— under a plan before the Board of Regents.

The proposal from the U's athletics committee would allow fans to purchase canned and batched cocktails at concession stands in Huntington Bank Stadium, Williams Arena, Maturi Pavilion and 3M Arena at Mariucci as soon as fall. It would bring full-service bars to club rooms and limited bottle service in suites in the 2025-26 season and allow in-seat "hawking" in the football stadium, except in student sections, the following year.

Athletics Director Mark Coyle and Jon Steadland, the university president's chief of staff, told the Board of Regents on Friday that the plan would respond to fan feedback and place Gophers venues on par with other Big Ten and Twin Cities professional sporting facilities.

Steadland said having "as premium an offering as you possibly can" would benefit suite sales.

The university began selling beer and wine at Huntington Bank Stadium in 2012 after a change in state law and has since expanded sales to include malt seltzers at other facilities, first in designated sections and then in general seating areas. Officials at the U say selling the beverages in controlled settings has diminished alcohol-related incidents at sporting events.

Board Chair Janie Mayeron asked how the university would prevent football fans under age 21 from buying alcohol from the stands.

"A very heavy approach to carding" would continue to define campus alcohol sales, Steadland said. "There would not be any distinguishing characteristics of in-seat sales compared to the way we do it in the concession stands."

Regent James Farnsworth asked about revenue projections, prompting scattered laughter.

Coyle said his team had not run revenue projections, though the university would expect to see an increase.

"Believe it or not, we haven't made this about money," Coyle said.

In an interview Tuesday, Farnsworth described "the whole changing landscape around paying players" as "top of mind of folks" since 2021 changes to NCAA rules on student athletes' compensation for use of their name, image and likeness.

"We're all thinking about, how is the athletic department going to come up with this, you know, millions of dollars more funding that we need ... in order to stay competitive," Farnsworth said.

Stephanie Davis, associate athletics director for event management, said Tuesday that fan feedback, not the new NCAA rules, drove the proposal to expand alcohol offerings.

"If we have a fan base or a group of folks that are interested in this, we just want to be able to provide just a little more options for them," Davis said.

The regents are expected to vote on the proposal during their July meeting, after gathering public comment and more on the plan's financial impact.