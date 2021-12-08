University of Miami running back Cam’Ron Harris declares for draft

University of Miami running back Cam’Ron Harris will forgo his final year of eligibility to enter the 2022 NFL draft.

He announced his decision on social media Tuesday.

Harris appeared in only seven games this season before a season-ending knee injury in an Oct. 16 game against North Carolina. He finished with 71 carries for 409 yards and five touchdowns and added 11 receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown.

In 2020, Harris set career highs in rushing yards (643) and rushing touchdowns (10).

Harris finishes his four years with the Hurricanes with 1,794 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns in 38 games.

