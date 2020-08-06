The list of college football players opting out is growing by the day. A University of Miami star became the latest, with UM head coach Manny Diaz announcing Thursday that pass rusher Greg Rousseau won’t play in 2020.

“As a coach, we are for these young men and advocates for them,” Diaz said, via Andrew Ivins of 247sports.com. “We want what is best for him, and if that is what he has chosen, we support that.”

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, University of Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman and Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley are others who have decided not to play in 2020.

Rousseau, a redshirt sophomore, is projected as a high first-round choice in the 2021 draft.

He won the 2019 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year with 15.5 sacks, tying the second-best mark in school history for a single season. Rousseau appeared on the watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award, the top national college awards for defensive players.

University of Miami DE Greg Rousseau opts out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk