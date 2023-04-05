University of Miami CB concludes Top 30 visit with Ravens

The 2023 NFL Draft is less than a month away and the Baltimore Ravens are doing their due diligence to find their next Pro Bowl or even Hall of Fame player. The team only has five picks in the upcoming draft, but could gain more if they decide to move down.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Miami Hurricanes cornerback Tyrique Stevenson visited the Ravens. Baltimore is a team that no matter how many players they have in the secondary, will always like to add to the depth chart, and they currently don’t have much proven depth behind All-Pro Marlon Humphrey at the position

#Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson just concluded a Top 30 visit with the #Ravens, and source says he’s now headed to the #Steelers. He has several more visits scheduled at the end of this week and next week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2023

That 2021 season ravaged the secondary with injuries and the team likely doesn’t want to have to go through that again and use players from far down on their depth chart. Stevenson is a player who will likely be taken in early portion of the middle rounds, and could be of interest to the Ravens if available when they’re on the clock.

