University of New Mexico men’s basketball adds 6’9 Filip Borovicanin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It looks like UNM Men’s Basketball has added some size this offseason, as ESPN College Basketball Insider Jeff Borzello tweeted out that 6-foot-9 sophomore Filip Borovicanin has committed to UNM.

A sophomore transfer from Arizona, Borovicanin played in 20 games for the Wildcats this past season in a reserve role. The Serbian big man was also receiving interest from San Francisco, Kansas State and Boise State.

Borovicanin averaged 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds this past season with Arizona and will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Lobos.

