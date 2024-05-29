University of Maryland students travel to Africa for sports journalism program

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — University of Maryland sent 10 students overseas to Africa for the summer Tuesday afternoon.

The Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism and those 10 students will be in Rwanda for the Basketball Africa League Championship and Senegal for the NBA Academy center located within the country.

Alexa Wootten is a rising senior in the program. She said she was excited to be covering her favorite sport: basketball.

“I knew this was a once in a lifetime opportunity,” she said.

Students will be reporting on the championship in Rwanda along with everything the NBA is doing for global expansion in Africa. Some are excited to be in a new area and the ability to create content outside of campus.

“The original reporting that we’re going to do. That’s not just going to make an impact on the University of Maryland. I think this has a chance to touch statewide, nationwide impact for people to learn,” sophmore, Sam Jane, said.

Jane was supposed to go to the Africa trip last year, but that was canceled due to turmoil in one of the countries the students were supposed to visit. Students recall a last minute Zoom meeting telling them that they won’t be traveling that year.

The content created on the trip will be posted on the Shirley Povich Center’s website.

