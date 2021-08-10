UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA JOINS D2L WAVE AS AN EDUCATION PARTNER

Leading Research Institution Joins D2L Wave to Streamline Upskilling for Corporations

Kitchener, Waterloo, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that the University of Manitoba, a premier provider of online professional development programs in Canada, has joined D2L Wave as one of its first education partners.

D2L Wave is a bold new approach to professional development that makes it easy for employees to gain new skills by accessing an online catalog of high-quality education options from leading educational institutions like University of Manitoba.

The University of Manitoba is recognized as one of the top 15 research universities in Canada.

Through its Extended Education division, the university offers a robust suite of professional development courses and pathways to university studies. Programs are enhanced with insights and input from a variety of academic, industry and community experts. The University of Manitoba’s commitment to offering Canadian content – with both short- and long-term certificates and university credentials designed for the workforce – make them an ideal D2L Wave education partner.

“We know how powerful lifelong learning can be to help people take positive steps forward in life and work,” says David Mandzuk, Acting Dean, Extended Education, at the University of Manitoba. “Whether people are looking for a fresh start or a new career direction, our Extended Education programs help professionals gain new skills, strengthen their knowledge and prepare for the road ahead. We’re so proud to partner with D2L to make professional development opportunities more accessible and seamless.”

“As the digital economy transforms workplaces, employers and employees need innovative approaches to meet the constant demand for new skills,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “D2L Wave is our simple and elegant solution to deliver educational opportunities that are good for people’s careers, as well as their companies. We’re thrilled to partner with the University of Manitoba and connect more people to this leading Canadian research institution’s high-caliber content.”

ABOUT D2L WAVE

D2L Wave is an upskilling education platform for companies that want to amplify their employees’ potential by cultivating lifelong learning and future-proofed skills. It connects your workforce with professional development opportunities that align with your company’s business strategy. To learn more, visit D2L Wave.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education, and businesses at www.D2L.com.

ABOUT EXTENDED EDUCATION AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA

Extended Education is an academic unit of the University that provides continuing education programming in partnership, and in consultation, with industry. Short program credentials include Certificates, Letters of Accomplishment, and the emergence of micro-credentials that are all designed to meet immediate industry needs and the growing demand for professionals to upskill and reskill as the labour force evolves. Learn more about the full range of Extended Education’s programs and courses at www.umextended.ca .

D2L MEDIA CONTACT

Christine D’Angela

Director External Strategic Communications, D2L Corporation

pr@D2L.com

Twitter: @D2L

© 2021 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.



UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA MEDIA CONTACT

Sean Moore

Sean.Moore@umanitoba.ca

Public Affairs

University of Manitoba

204-474-7963



