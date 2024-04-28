University of Lynchburg sweeps track & field ODAC Championships

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WFXR)—The University of Lynchburg’s Men’s and Women’s track and field teams swept the ODAC Conference outdoor championships for the fourth season in a row on Saturday, April 27.

For the women, Aniya Seward led the way with wins in the 100-meter hurdles and the 4×100-meter relay, alongside Kacey Kelly, Betsy Mohnkern, and Vuronika Barnes. Seward also placed second in the triple jump and two third-place finishes in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.

Gold medals for the women were also won by Courtney Drumm in the 800-meter run and the 1,500-meter run, Kayla Warner in the 5,000-meter run, and Kacey Kelly in the triple-jump.

Lynchburg set a new meet record on Saturday, as Betsy Mohnkern recorded the fastest time at the ODAC Championship in the 400-meter hurdles, clocking in at 1:03.55.

Lynchburg Women’s won with 224 points, beating out second-place Washington & Lee by 83.5 points.

On the men’s side, the championship came down to the final event as Washington & Lee held a point advantage going into the 4×400 meter relay. To claim the championship, Lynchburg needed to beat the Generals by two positions.

In the relay, Hornets Gabriel Kwakye, Zachary Jacobs, Brian Flowers, and Jacob Hodnett finished in second place. The Generals finished their relays in fourth and seventh overall, securing the championship for Lynchburg.

Along with the 4×400 relay, the Hornets swept the podium in the 1,500-meter run led by Chasen Hunt, followed by Cooper Hurst and Sam Llaneza finished in second and third. Hunt also won the 800-meter and set another meet record for Lynchburg in the 5k.

With the championship wins, Lynchburg claimed their 19th and 20th conference championship trophies combining cross country, indoor, and outdoor track & field.

